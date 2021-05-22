



Police intelligence documents show the Washington Trump Hotel increased its rates as a security tactic, hoping to deter QAnon supporters backing Trump from staying there in early March, on a day that, some say would see Trump reinstated.

The information, which police gleaned from a Business Insider version of an article published in Forbes on February 6, was confirmed during a February 8 intelligence briefing stolen by ransomware hackers from the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington (MPD).

The Babuk group hackers then posted the documents online, and the transparency group Distributed Denial of Secrets redistributed them to news outlets, including the Guardian.

As Forbes reported in February, the Trump International Hotel in Washington raised its rates to 180% of the normal seasonal rate for March 3-4 of this year.

It was a date that some adherents of the QAnon conspiracy movement believed they would see Trump sworn in as president again, based on an interpretation of the U.S. constitution influenced by a belief of many sovereign citizens that the U.S. government has been secretly usurped by a foreign company in 1871, and all legal and constitutional changes since that date are illegitimate.

The swearing-in date for U.S. presidents was March 4 until the 20th Amendment was passed in 1933, and believers believed Trump would reestablish his presidency and constitutional government on that date in Washington.

While Forbes suggested the rate hike could be a price hike or just opportunistic marketing, the internal police document said the MPD’s intelligence division confirmed to Trump Hotel management that it had increased. its tariffs as a security tactic to prevent protesters from booking rooms in their hotel if someone were to travel to DC.

However, the document also stated that the hotel was not aware of any credible information regarding an event actually taking place on that date, and that none of the hotels in [Washington] show a notable increase in hotel bookings for this period.

Trump International was one of several hotels in the area whose occupancy was closely watched by the MPD and other agencies as they looked for signs of an attack on Joe Bidens’ inauguration, Trumps impeachment hearings and other hot events, according to other intelligence services. documents made public in the ransomware hack.

The hotel, along with the groundbreaking committee of the Trump Organization and Trumps are co-accused in a case brought by the District of Columbia attorney general, which alleges the hotel was used to funnel money spent on l inauguration towards the former president and his family.

The use of Trump International to house government employees has also come under scrutiny from committees of Congress and the Government Oversight Office.

