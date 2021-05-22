When the JLNT Casablanca is forbidden to be crossed by motorcycles because it is too high, but tested for a road bike …





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – DKI Jakarta Transportation Agency (Dishub) will test the Kampung Melayu-Tanah Abang Toll Free Road Bike (JLNT) on Sunday (5/23/2021). According to a press release from the provincial government (Pemprov) of DKI Jakarta, the road tests are also known as JLNT Casablanca it will take place from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. WIB. Read also: Recognition of the children of the members of the DPRD of Bekasi: Never sell and treat the victims, mutual affection but no dating “Establishment of activity tests road bike The letter concerns the Kampung Melayu-Tanah Abang toll-free roads on Sunday May 23 from 5:00 am to 8:00 am, ”the press release read. The head of the DKI Jakarta transport agency, Syafrin Liputo, explained that there would be a traffic engineering application to support the test. He also called on road users to adjust the defined traffic parameters. “We urge road users to adjust traffic settings. Continue to obey road signs, instructions from field officers and prioritize safety on the road, ”Syafrin concluded. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail Read also: Riots of May 1998 in Jakarta: violent residents loot shops, officers descend from looting helicopters JLNT is a car only because of the strong winds At that time, DKI Governor Joko Widodo said JLN Casablanca was reserved for motorists. He also ordered motorists not to go through the flyover that stretches over Jalan Casablanca, Dr Satrio and Mas Mansyur. “Motorcycles are not allowed to pass through this overflight because it is dangerous,” Jokowi said after the inauguration of JLNT Casablanca, Monday 12/30/2013, quoted by WartaKotalive. The 2.3 km long JLNT was built with a height of up to 18 meters above the ground. According to Jokowi, this altitude makes the wind stronger, which is dangerous for motorists. “If it reaches that height, the wind will get stronger. Now it’s dangerous for motorists,” he explained. Read also: The emergence of the Lebaran holiday cluster: 80 people 1 RT in Cilangkap up to 35 residents in Bogor housing positive for Covid-19

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos