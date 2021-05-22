Brexit victory! Quitting voters’ decision in 2016 “killed the EU-US deal before Donald Trump” | UK | New





The Obama administration sought to sign a trade deal with Brussels known as the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP), which would have facilitated the sale of American goods to Europe and vice versa. However, the two sides failed to reach a deal and other talks died after Mr. Trump became president. Some in Europe thought that the new US President Joe Biden, who was Mr. Obama’s vice president during the TTIP negotiations, would have rekindled the pressure for free trade across the Atlantic.

In December, Brussels wasted no time and announced a new plan to improve relations with the United States ahead of its inauguration, in which the Commission identified four broad policy areas to focus on: health response, climate change, trade and technology, and security. .

However, the plan did not appear to be going as planned: In January, Mr Biden signed an executive order to tighten “Buy American” requirements in federal government procurement – a first step in fulfilling his campaign promise to strengthen manufacturing. from the country.

And despite EU pressure to repeal the Jones Act to allow for more competition in the shipping industry, administration officials have announced that Mr Biden will also soon reiterate his support for the law, which requires that goods shipped to the United States be transported on United States ships.

They say it could help “invest in building renewable energy offshore and put Americans to work.”

In 2017, Peter Navarro, the senior trade adviser to former US President Donald Trump, claimed that it was the Brexit vote that marked the end of a deal between the US and the EU, the Great Britain having been one of the main defenders of the pact.

He told the Financial Times: “Brexit killed TTIP on both sides of the Atlantic even before Donald Trump was elected.

“Personally, I see TTIP as a multilateral agreement with many countries under one ‘roof’.”

He also accused Berlin of using a “grossly undervalued” euro to “exploit” the United States and its European partners.

He explained: “Germany, which continues to exploit other EU countries as well as the United States with an ‘implicit Deutsche Mark’ which is largely undervalued, is a major obstacle to considering TTIP as a bilateral agreement.

“Germany’s structural imbalance in trade with the rest of the EU and the United States underlines the economic heterogeneity [diversity] within the EU – ergo, it is a multilateral agreement in bilateral form. “

Germany’s large trade surplus with the United States and much of the eurozone has been a sticking point in Brussels and Washington for several years, with the two capitals calling on Berlin to boost domestic demand to rebalance its economy.

Critics have long argued that Berlin has profited disproportionately from the weakness of the rest of the euro area, which has kept the euro lower than other regional currencies, like the Swiss franc, making German exports cheaper on the foreign markets like China and the United States.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel responded to Mr Navarro’s allegations, saying that Germany could not influence the euro.

During a press conference in Stockholm with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, Merkel said that Germany had always “supported an independent European Central Bank”.

In an exclusive interview with Express.co.uk, government trade adviser Shanker Singham said of US-EU relations going forward: “Democrats are going to be more hostile to some of the European policies. in the future.

“The Trump administration was not a big fan of big tech, but West Coast Democrats are, and digital service taxes in Europe are going to be a massive hurdle and barrier.

“Standard issues are also going to be a major obstacle to a deal between the US and the EU.”

Finally, on agriculture, Singham noted, Democrats are stronger when it comes to market access for American producers and American farmers, as European agricultural protectionism will continue.

He said: “In fact, it is getting worse … Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) rules in Europe are deteriorating.

“The chances of getting a deal between the US and the EU are zero … and I think the EU knows it.

