Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Take Immediate Action Against Black Fungus Drug Shortage | India News





New Delhi: On Saturday May 22, 2021, President of the Parliamentary Congress Party (PPC) Sonia Gandhi, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed concern about the acute shortage of the vital drug, amphotericin-B, used in the treatment of mucormycosis, also known as Black Mushroom. Sonia Gandhi, in a letter to the Prime Minister, said: “The government has asked states to declare mucormycosis an epidemic under the Epidemic Diseases Act. This means that there must be adequate production and a guaranteed supply of essential drugs to treat and cost it – free care for patients in need of care. “ The congressman urged Prime Minister Modi to take immediate action. “I understand that liposomal amphotericin B is absolutely essential for the treatment of mucormycosis. However, there are reports of its acute shortage in the market. In addition, the disease is not covered by Ayushman Bharat and most of the other health insurance products, ”she said. . The remarks by congressional leaders came after many patients complained about the infrequent injection. Amid the growing number of cases of mucormycosis or “ black fungus ” across the country, the Center had urged states and Union territories to make black fungus or mucormycosis a reportable disease, stating that the infection causes prolonged morbidity and mortality in COVID-19. the patients. Meanwhile, Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Shri DV Sadananda Gowda announced that after a detailed examination of the growing number of cases of mucormycosis in various states, a total of 23,680 additional vials of amphotericin-B were assigned to all states / UTs on Saturday. After a detailed examination of the increase no. cases of #Mucormycosis in various states, a total of 23,680 additional vials of # Amphotericin– B have been assigned to all states / UTs today. The allocation was made on the basis of the total no. number of patients which is approx. 8848 across the country. pic.twitter.com/JPsdEHuz0W Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) May 22, 2021 The Union Minister also informed that the allocation was made according to the total number of patients which is approximately 8,848 across the country. Live







