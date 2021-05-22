Boris Johnson and no foresight over Tom Richmond’s leveling

Where the prime minister is less open, however, is the abject lack of foresight shown by his most incompetent ministers (and there is no shortage of candidates).

It occurred to me when I spent an excruciating 30 minutes watching Paul Scully and Luke Hall testify in a parliamentary inquiry into leveling.

You may not have heard of them, but in fact they hold important memories in government. Scully is the Minister of Small Business while Hall is responsible for local government.

Boris Johnson for Prime Minister's Questions this week.

It should not have escaped them to realize that the Trade, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee would want a definition of leveling and details of how that policy would be measured.

After all, the answer is pretty clear, the Upgrade should strive to give the most to those who have the least and to redistribute the prospects for life in a fair and equitable manner across Britain.

Yet neither of them seemed able to answer even the most basic questions with a minimum of skill. The more they spoke, the more it got worse despite being advised to answer I don’t know if that was beyond their depth. To put it bluntly, they were embarrassing to make it up as we went along.

In no other government in my life, Scully and Hall would have achieved Downing Street scullery status.

The new Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves during a visit to Kirkstall Forge earlier this month.

But the situation worsened 24 hours later when Scully confirmed to MPs that there would be a full independent investigation into the Post IT scandal and the wrongful prosecution of innocent Deputy Post Chiefs in the biggest miscarriage of justice. never judicial in Great Britain.

He said: The Horizon Saga destroyed lives and livelihoods, we cannot undo the damage that was done, but we can establish what went wrong.

I agree. Yet it is the same Paul Scully who, weeks earlier, on April 22, ruled out a full investigation because it would take too long. We want to get answers now, he said before pointing out that statutory hearings take an average of three and a half years to complete.

He now hopes that a full report will be released by next fall. It’s a bit of a U-turn, even by government standards. Like you, I want to know what prompted the minister to change his mind.

Bradford MP Naz Shah spoke in the Commons this week on the plight of the Palestinians – in a housing debate.

But I would also like to understand why Scully did not have the foresight, after the Court of Appeal overturned 39 criminal convictions last month, only to realize, right away, that the investigation undertaken by the judge in Sir Wyn Williams’ retirement should be stepped up.

This is important because it is this lack of foresight on so many issues that hinders the work of governments. And it’s not written in hindsight, it’s now obvious to see every hour of the day.

LABOR was clearly looking beyond the metaphorical red wall when Rachel Reeves visited the Kirkstall Forge regeneration site in one of her first official engagements as Chancellor of Shadows.

It is the site behind a physical brick wall that actually runs along part of the main road from Kirkstall in the Labor MPs constituency of Leeds West.

Ms Reeves had a very good understanding of a range of policy areas, from vocational training to energy, when meeting construction staff and interns.

As she walked at a brisk pace, she asked an assistant to pressure the Ministry of Transportation to establish why the half-hour train services had not been restored at the station. adjacent.

And his commitment to building a fairer society while making no un-costed spending commitments echoed promises made by Tony Blair and Gordon Brown ahead of the 1997 election.

She will certainly be a formidable opponent of Chancellor Rishi Sunak in Parliament and this can only improve the development and control of economic policy.

Her biggest challenge, I guess, will be with her own party and the reaction of the left-wing Jeremy Corbyn squad when it tries to resist their imaginary economy. And politics.

TALKING about Rachel Reeves, it was rather dishonest of the BBC’s Andrew Marr to use his interview with Yvette Cooper last weekend to ask if he had been promised the post of shadow chancellor ahead of the next election.

To her benefit, Ms Reeves had only been nominated by Sir Keir Starmer at that point less than a week before. And, although Ms Cooper is a respected chairman of Parliament’s Special Home Affairs Committee, her once-impregnable majority in Pontefract and Castleford was reduced to just 1,276 votes in the last election.

It was only saved by the Brexit Party, which garnered 8,032 votes to prevent a wave of Tories.

TRACY Brabin hasn’t just been able to make her mark with voters as she begins a four-year term as mayor of West Yorkshires. She has to do it with Leeds City Council.

His management team sent out a missive hailing his election as a historic and long-awaited moment that will bring many new opportunities to the region. Unfortunately, they were referring to a Tracey Brabin.

BRADFORD MP Naz Shah has every right to speak on the crisis in the Middle East.

What people will wonder is why she used the Queen’s Speech debate on housing to do so. 550 words of a 630-word speech were devoted to the plight of the Palestinians rather than the priorities of Bradford. And that the President ruled that it was admissible.