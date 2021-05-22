Rallies organized across the KP to express solidarity with the Palestinians





PESHAWAR: Rallies were organized across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to condemn the Israeli atrocities and to express solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Political parties and traders staged separate protests in the provincial capital. JI activists staged a protest in front of the Peshawar Press Club. Provincial Party Chairman Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, District Chairman Ateequr Rahman and others spoke. Speaking at the rallies, the leaders urged the Muslim Ummah to avoid differences and take a unified stance on the issue.

The Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) held a protest rally in Nishat Chowk of Mingora town. Led by Provincial Party Chairman Amir Maqam, rally participants, including ex-Nazim District Swat Muhammad Ali Shah, member of the Sardar Khan Provincial Assembly, marched from Nishat Chown to Sohrab Khan Chowk, to express their solidarity with the Palestinians.

Protesters chanted slogans against Israeli atrocities and urged the United Nations to play its rightful role in ending Israeli aggression against innocent Palestinian brothers and sisters. Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also organized a rally, urging the OIC to take bold steps to resolve the Palestinian dispute.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has already given full support to Palestine and asked Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to visit the United States, Europe and other countries to raise the issue,” said MPA Fazl Hakim at the rally.

Separate rallies were held after Friday prayers in Timergara, Mansehra, Bara, Landikotal, Nowshera, stressing that if the United Nations did not pay attention to the issues of Muslims, Muslim countries should create their own organization to protect their rights.

Meanwhile, in Peshawar, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rahman condemned Israeli brutalities against the Palestinian people and said Israel has crossed all the boundaries of humanity. by killing innocent Palestinians indiscriminately.

Addressing protesters outside Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Assembly, Maulana Fazlur Rahman said that during Ramazan, Israel invaded Palestinian women and children in the Aqsa Mosque in a massive wave of terrorism. He said Pakistani leaders dreamed of recognizing Israel, but Israeli terrorist activities shattered their dreams. He paid a glowing tribute to Palestinian youth. Palestinian youth have sacrificed their blood to thwart Israeli plans to occupy the Aqsa Mosque. Rahman said the US administration should review its policy regarding Israel.

