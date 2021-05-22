The shock of the January 6 insurgency turns into a political fight





WASHINGTON In one of the scariest scenes of the January 6 uprising, a violent crowd swept through the halls of the US Capitol singing about Hanging Mike Pence. But when the House decided this week to create an independent commission to investigate the tragedy, the former vice president’s brother voted no.

Pressed to explain his decision, Representative Greg Pence of Indiana praised his brother as a hero “and turned his anger on Democrats, calling the commission a cover-up for the administration’s failure Biden Pelosi, a pending judge keen to push her version of partisan justice with a handpicked jury who will carry out her predetermined political execution of Donald Trump.

Pence’s swift pivot to attack Democrats and defend the former president against a riot that threatened his brother’s life is a stark measure of how the January 6 horror was reduced from a violent attack on the American democracy to a purely political fight.

Rather than unite behind a bipartisan investigation like those that followed the terrorist attacks of September 11, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy or Pearl Harbor, Republicans calculate that they can regain at least partial control of the Congress if they put the issue behind them. as fast as possible without upsetting Trump or his supporters.

There is no reason to do this, said Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, who is leading the GOP’s efforts to win a majority in the Senate next year.

Republican resistance to an independent commission intervenes as much in the GOP’s attempt to rewrite January 6 history, downplaying the haunting events of the day when a crowd of Trump supporters used masts as weapons and brutally beat police officers.

The issue could become critical next week if the bill creating the commission, which passed in the House, gets a vote in the Senate. Democrats will need at least 10 Republicans to join them in supporting the measure, a grim prospect after GOP Senate Leader Mitch McConnell voiced opposition this week.

The partisan struggle over the new panel is alarming for historians who say independent recording of this dark day is needed to understand what happened and to hold those involved accountable.

If you don’t have a follow-up, it reaffirms that people are right in their mistake, said Carol Anderson, professor of African American studies at Emory University.

The debate is unfolding as lawmakers prepare to spend much of the summer at home in their districts, and attention gradually turns to next year’s campaign. With the dawn of majorities in both houses of Congress, Republicans are eager to ensure that the races become a referendum on President Joe Biden, not their response to the insurgency.

I want our mid-term message to be about the types of issues the American people face, “said Senator John Thune of South Dakota.” Its jobs, its wages and its economy, its national security, its safe streets, its strong borders and those kinds of questions, and not relaunching the 2020 election.

That’s why even some of Trump’s staunchest critics in the GOP want to ensure that if a commission is formed, its job is done by the end of 2021 to avoid overlap with an election year, a provision included in the legislation of the House.

Without a firm deadline, the commission would be a political event as opposed to a legitimate attempt to determine how we can avoid attacks of this nature in the future, said GOP Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, who voted for condemn Trump in his two impeachment trials.

The 9/11 commission released its report in July 2004, just months before a presidential election, and included some criticism of the George W. Bush administration as the then president sought re-election. But Romney said it was different because the 2001 terrorist attacks were not so directly tied to domestic politics, unlike the insurgency, which was led by Trump supporters seeking to block certification of victory. election campaign of Biden.

Obviously, the people who attacked the Capitol were arguing over President Trump and therefore a Republican, Romney said. This leaves the potential to have very important political overtones during an election year.

Lee Hamilton, the former Democratic congressman from Indiana who co-chaired the 9/11 commission with Republican Tom Kean, the former governor of New Jersey, admitted that such inquiries are inherently political because they are created by elected members of Congress. But he rejected firm deadlines, especially those created with the upcoming elections in mind.

You just have to take the time you need, he says. If you have the right people, they will do the right thing regardless of the political environment. ”

The insurgency investigation would also be aided by the hundreds of lawsuits against rioters unfolding in federal court, and the trail of evidence these proceedings expose could expedite a commission investigation in a manner impossible after the 11th. September.

The political environment, however, is very different today from what it was when the 9/11 commission released its report. Trump insists the 2020 election was stolen, an argument categorically rejected by Republican election officials, dozens of federal judges and Trump’s own attorney general, William Barr.

Still, the lie is having an impact, with 70% of Republicans saying they don’t believe Biden legitimately won enough votes to be elected, according to a CNN poll released earlier this month.

The GOP insists it does not ignore the attack, pointing to ongoing investigations by law enforcement and congressional committees. Trump and his senior aides, however, were not interviewed by congressional committees, meaning investigators were unable to glean crucial information about the state of mind of former presidents during the crucial moments of the riot.

Louisiana Republican Senator John Kennedy said the public did not need a commission to understand what happened on Capitol Hill and rejected the idea that Republicans could pay a political price if they block legislation.

Americans are smart enough to understand what’s going on, ”he said.

That leaves Democrats, many of whom are amazed that such a violent attack on their workplace has turned into a political brawl, grappling with how to proceed. Democratic pollster Geoff Garin acknowledged that the attack could fade in the minds of many voters by the next election. But he said the party could make a bigger argument that Republicans are still calling for Trump.

When Republicans behave in a way that shows they’re dancing to the tune Trump is calling for, it clearly damages the Republican Party’s brand, he said.

Senator Gary Peters of Michigan, who leads Democrats in their efforts to broaden the majority in the Senate, said if Republicans block the commission, it will send the message that they are not interested in the truth.

But Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia, former chairman of the Democratic National Committee and the party’s 2016 running mate, said the party should focus on its broader achievements, even as pressure for an independent commission results in a disappointing conclusion.

Democrats are more likely to use, hey we got the US bailout through and the vaccinations are going at a steady pace and Americans are living better and feeling happier and more prosperous economically, ”he said . That Republicans are still stuck in a fantasy land where they try to whitewash history and pretend things didn’t happen, I think that could be a minor note.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

