



Some Turkish opposition circles are experiencing a wave of ridicule and anger after the education directorate in the Turkish coastal town of Marsin decides to return to his workplace a teacher who died more than two years ago and whose he had been dismissed due to his alleged dismissal by the authorities By die Participation in the failed coup attempt The reign of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, die took place in July 2016. Following the director of education’s decision to fire teacher Salman Tash from his post, from which he was fired about three years before his death, the leadership faced a lot of criticism, including a lack of fairness. lately, especially since it hasn’t worked to get him back to work despite difficult living conditions as some of his friends posted on social media. In addition, some Turks have criticized the government for accusing Tash of participating in the attempted coup, but the allegation was “void” according to the text of the Education Ministry’s decision a few days ago. The demands, which direct Turkish institutions to those who die of layoffs, are varied and take a long time to decide. Turkish court source

“The authorities had to do their work in a meeting within a short period of time,” some critics said on Facebook and Twitter. Others asked, “Has the leadership died Didn’t the leadership heard of his death for over two years?” “ Turkey has fired more than 126,000 people, arrested and conducted security investigations on tens of thousands of them in the failed coup attempt against Erdogan’s regime that took place more than four and a half, and accused preacher Fethullah Gulen of being behind him. A Turkish judicial source revealed Al-Arabiya.nett that “the bureaucracy and bureaucracy in the country lead to decisions similar to those taken by the education directorate of the city of Marcin have been taken, in addition to the fact that dying There are a lot of demands from Turkish institutions for people who die have been fired from their jobs and take a long time to resolve. “ Usually, the “State of Emergency Review Committee” formed after the coup attempt. The files of the deceased were fired before the departments in which they worked made the decision to resume, as was the case with Tash. Despite the decision to put the deceased teacher back to work, her family announced that they wanted her financial contribution to die. Not having received compensation for the end of the service. The committee, which extended its work a year ago, was greeted by those who are dying while waiting to vote on their pending cases, accused of inaction. Since its inception years ago, the Emergency Review Committee has reviewed more than 110,000 requests submitted to it, but according to the latest statistics, to die by the end of 2020, only 12,680 requests have been approved. The committee is currently reviewing thousands of unanswered requests, which would also extend its work by a year. Turkish authorities often take decisions against the deceased. In March last year, Turkish Attorney General Ibrahim Ayhan, a former parliamentarian of the pro-Kurdish Peoples Democratic Party, called for death to ban political work, although he died in late 2018, but was named after a list of 687 pro-Kurdish party leaders mentioning that Ankara wants to prevent them from doing political work in the country.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos