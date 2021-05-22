PM Modi gave clear instructions to provide full support





Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi has given clear instructions to give full support to elite and junior athletes, says Rijiju-Union Minister for Youth and Sports Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given clear instructions to give full support to athletes linked to the Tokyo Olympics.



The Tokyo Olympics will run from July 23 to August 8 this year after being postponed to 2020 due to COVID-19. Rijiju also said the government is doing everything to support elite and junior athletes. “Our athletes are happy and are preparing for the Tokyo Olympics. Despite the pandemic, the government is doing everything possible to help our athletes make India proud. Honorable PM @narendramodi ji gave clear instructions to give full support to our elite athletes as well as junior athletes ”. Rijiju tweeted with a video. Fencer Bhavani Devi, who made history by becoming the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics, said she was pleased with the support she is receiving from everyone. Read also: Tokyo Olympics: UK athletes and coaching staff to receive COVID-19 vaccination ahead of Tokyo Games “At the start of my career I felt lonely, but now I feel the whole country is with me on this journey, watching the support we are receiving from the government,” Bhavani said in the video. Ace Shuttler PV Sindhu also thanked the Sports Department for the support she got during her preparation. “It’s a good time to get ready and play. So I would like to thank the TOPS team who were very kind. Whenever I asked the SAI and TOPS team for something, they said everything I needed will always be there, ”Sindhu said in the video.

Meanwhile, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has informed that 19 Olympic athletes have received the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and are therefore fully vaccinated against the virus. 131 athletes and 13 para-athletes received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 17 athletes and 2 para-athletes received the two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine as of May 20. 23 supervisory staff received the two doses of the vaccine while 87 members took the first dose of the vaccine. With Japan restricting the entry of people from India, Pakistan and Nepal due to increased COVID-19 cases, questions have been raised as to whether Indian athletes will also face problems to enter the country for the Tokyo Olympics. Read also in Hindi: Tokyo Olympics: Batra had said he was aware of growing doubts among athletes after the new restriction in Japan. But went on to clear the air and said there was nothing to worry about when it came to the Indian Olympic contingent. In addition, the Chairman of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commission, John Coates, said on Friday that the upcoming Tokyo Olympics would be safe for everyone and that organizers are now fully in “delivery mode.” operational”.





