Yuan Longping, Chinese father of hybrid rice, dies at 91





Yuan Longping, the revered Chinese agronomist who developed the world’s first commercially viable hybrid rice varieties, died at the age of 91 on Saturday, Xinhua News Agency reported. According to media reports, Yuan died of multiple organ failure. His health had deteriorated after fall at the Sanya Hybrid Rice Research Base in Hainan Island Province on March 10. He was then transferred to a hospital in Changsha, capital of central Hunan Province, on April 7 for medical treatment. Yuan Longping was a household name in China, nicknamed the father of hybrid rice after growing the first high-yielding hybrid rice varieties that helped fight poverty and famine. Yuan was an academician at the Chinese Academy of Engineering and director of the National Hybrid Rice Research and Development Center of China. Born in Beijing in 1930, Yuan and his parents moved as a child from the coastal city of Tianjin to Chongqing Municipality for Hubei Province in the midst of a civil war and the Second Sino-Japanese War. In the early 1960s, Yuan began researching the development of hybrid rice varieties while teaching at an agricultural school in Hunan Province. At the time, China was facing a shortage of food resources due to the consequences of the Great Leap Forward and natural disasters. In 1966, Yuan proposed his three-line method theory using rice heterosis with a sterile male line, maintenance line and restoration line in a research paper that would gain the trust and support of senior officials who protected his research program during the tumultuous Cultural Revolution. In the 1970s, Yuan cultivated the first high-yielding hybrid rice which produced 20% more than conventional rice. Since then his hybrid rice varieties have been would have promoted to 8.5 billion mu (a unit equivalent to roughly one-sixth of an acre) of farmland across China, feeding an additional 80 million people each year. Hybrid rice varieties have also been promoted in dozens of countries in Asia, Africa and the Americas. Yuan has been awarded at home and abroad, including China’s First National Science and Technology Prize in 2000 and World Food Prize in 2004. In 2019, he received the Medal of the Republic of Chinese President Xi Jinping. In his later years, Yuan continued his research on salt tolerant sea rice and high yielding super hybrid rice varieties. Publisher: Daniel Wilkinson.

(Header image: Yuan Longping in Beijing, 2010. Visual of people)

