A test for Modi-Shah Covid firefighting skills, survey loss, economy and atma nirbharta – ThePrint

Text size:

A-

A +

Thank you dear subscribers, we are overwhelmed by your response.

Your Turn is a unique section of ThePrint featuring the perspectives of its subscribers. If you are a subscriber, have a point of view, please send it to us. Otherwise, subscribe here: https: //theprint.in/ subscribe /

Narendra Modi-Amit Shah’s BJP hold on politics, narrative and public perception has never been weaker than it is today. Spring 2021 will go down in contemporary Indian history as the most tumultuous, disorganized and trying phase of the Modi era.

The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has affected almost every household in India, either directly or indirectly. Election results in five states, the largest in West Bengal, embarrassed the BJP. Self-determined economic policies since 2016 and a confused response to the pandemic-induced recession have meant any economic recovery and its sustainability is a dreamers’ fantasy. The obsession and misplaced priority of projecting India and its beloved leader as Vishwaguru through slogans like Atmanirbhar Bharat and Vaccineguru has come to light.

A test of wit, common sense, and risk appetite awaits the Modi-Shah duo as they embark on a firefighting mission to put out the flames of their own mess.

PANDEMIC CONTROL

After initially rejecting the threat of the novel coronavirus, the Modi government opted for its preferred shock and awe policy style, imposing the world’s toughest lockdown on four hours’ notice. The migrant crisis and the economic catastrophe that followed did not bear fruit, with the first wave not peaking until September, well in the unlocking phase.

The jubilance and pride that followed India, barely avoiding a total collapse of the system, even at extreme costs, came as the Modi-Shah duo turned to political expansion.

Now, with the unprecedented and heartbreaking second wave of Covid-19 sweeping the country, scenes of 24-hour activity in crematoria, overflowing patients in hospitals, a disorganized vaccine policy and a perilous hunt for l oxygen and essential drugs have taken their toll. the Modi-Shah governance brand. How to solve a health crisis of this magnitude with an ingrained aversion to responsibility and talent and a lack of humility is the duo’s first agnipariksha. So far, they have struggled to assemble firefighter gear.

SURVEY DROPS

The BJP’s underperformance in the assembly polls cost Modi-Shah a vast pool of political capital. After spending countless resources in Bengal and fetching peanuts compared to expectations, the BJP is not invincible in the public eye. A federalist opposition to confront the BJP Modi-Shah is being forged.

Another trap is Assam. With the high command flexing under his pressure, Himanta Biswa Sarma got what he so craved, the CM seat.

Now get the optics: HBS, a coat of Congress, becoming BJP’s most prized asset in northeast India, now asserting its influence over Modi-Shah to forge its way after the polls and Covid debacle. And after?

Shahs’ pro-turncoat policy may have paid off in the polls and in removing opposition governments, but the HBS episode showed the flips. Which prevents a Jyotiraditya Scindia, still unpaid for his 2020 jump, from pushing punches in Madhya Pradesh as 2023 approaches. Or a Suvendu Adhikari and his fox faction who devoured the Sangh wing of the BJP of Bengal. This prevents other turncoats in other states from gaining leverage over basic BJP units.

Not just vigorous opposition, Modi-Shah now faces ambitious lieutenants within his rank.

RECESSION HONKS

Amid rising unemployment and poverty, rural anger, federal struggles for income sharing, drying up of investments and savings, inflationary pressures and depleting fiscal resources, Modi- Shah has his work cut out for him on the economic front.

Although stemming from a technical recession, economic desperation is spreading as quickly as the virus penetrates the heart of the country. BJP’s Hindu middle class voters are now unhappy as they face high fuel prices, loss of income, financial instability and general insecurity. Even the most generous (unaffordable) social allowances cannot calm the seething rage of Indians under stress.

Have you noticed North Blocks disappearing from the scene altogether while RBI does the heavy lifting?

ATMANIRBHAR PLUS?

Atmanirbhar Bharat and Vishwaguru! If anything, India has proven in this pandemic that it has neither to complain about. The protectionist and ill-conceived atmanirbhar program has no USP or sales value. Do we wonder if a budding 21st century power with a messed up democratic system and a struggling economy can be self-sustaining?

Scenes of foreign aid, from large oxygen generators to vials of remedy arriving in Indian ports, destroy the manifesto of autonomy. The disastrous vaccine rollout and inoculation campaign and the world’s largest vaccine maker now a desperate importer is not the very image of the vaccine guru we were hoping for.

Slogans like Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Vishwaguru may seem hollow to an impatient electorate.

We must therefore see how Modi-Shah comes together and manages the multiple crises that afflict them. The extent to which they emerge or decimated will define their legacy and open the front for 2024.

These parts are published because they have been received, they have not been edited / verified by ThePrint.

Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram