That’s when Boris Johnson will announce the return of big celebrations – and whether Covid restrictions will remain





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> The government hopes that most if not all of the restrictions will be lifted on June 21. (Photo by Leon Neal / Getty Images) Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce the return of major wedding celebrations after June 21, The Telegraph reported. Despite concerns over India’s rapidly spreading variant of the coronavirus, the Prime Minister remains confident that full-scale wedding celebrations can return after the next step in easing the lockdown. When will large weddings be allowed again? According to reports in The Telegraph, government sources said on Friday May 21 that they were confident big weddings would return after June 21, the next step in easing the lockdown, provided that emerging data on the variant Indian do not get worse. Their confidence was bolstered by the positive results of the government pilot of large events – with just 15 people testing positive for the coronavirus out of 58,000 attendees. On May 21, Boris Johnson told reporters in Plymouth that the government would inform people as much as possible by the end of the month about weddings, for example. When will an announcement be made? The Prime Minister said the public will be informed of the next step in easing the lockdown at the end of the month – so it is likely that an announcement will be made in the coming week. This update will likely include the results of governments’ review of relaxing social distancing rules, including face mask regulations and the one-meter-plus rule. Will there be any restrictions on weddings after June 21? The government has previously suggested that some, if not all, restrictions on daily living – including social distancing – could be lifted as of June 21. This means weddings can take place without any restrictions on the number of guests present or without social distancing measures in place. Further details on the remaining rules will be provided by the government in due course. What are the current restrictions on weddings? In England, up to 30 people are currently allowed to attend a wedding ceremony or reception, with anyone working being excluded from the count. Food and drink can be provided, but they must all be ordered, served and consumed with seated guests – as is the case with hospitality venues. Customers are advised to use caution when mixing with other households and wear a face shield unless exempted. Currently, wedding nightclubs are turned off – with guidelines saying dancing is not recommended due to the increased risk of transmission, except for the couple’s first dance. “ In Scotland, up to 50 people can attend weddings and receptions, although social distancing must be maintained. He hopes that from June 7, up to 100 people can be allowed to participate in the celebrations following the next step in easing the lockdown. Likewise, physical distance should be maintained at weddings and receptions in Wales, where up to 30 people are allowed to attend indoors or up to 50 outdoors – children under 11 years being excluded from the total. They must take place in regulated places, and not in private homes or gardens. In Northern Ireland, there is currently no limit on the number of people allowed to attend a wedding, but venues must decide how many people they can safely accommodate. Separated households should maintain physical distancing.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos