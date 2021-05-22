US senators, representatives condemn anti-Semitism following attacks





US senators and representatives condemned the recent anti-Semitic attacks that took place following the Israeli operation in Gaza and the recent heightened tensions in Israel and the West Bank. concerned about the growing number of anti-Semitic incidents in the United States, Canada and across Europe linked to the ongoing violence in the Middle East, “read a statement by Senators Jacky Rosen and James Lankford and Representatives Ted Deutch and Chris Smith. ” Incidents include people in London calling for rape of Jewish girls, a German synagogue bombarded with stones, an attack on Jewish diners in Los Angeles, fireworks launched at a crowd in New York and the recent invocation of the president Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the myth of blood defamation – among too many others, ”the statement continued. d religious leaders as well as civil society leaders to “join us in speaking out against this anti-Semitic hatred, now and always”. There has been a dramatic increase in the number of physically assaulted Jews around the world recently. In recent days in New York, mezuzas have been vandalized in London and swastikas comparing Israel to Nazi Germany have been displayed in France. Even Jews unrelated to Israel have been attacked by pro-Palestinian agitators. Erdogan, who has repeatedly made statements widely regarded as anti-Semitic, gave a rambling speech in Ankara on Monday after a Cabinet meeting in which he used “Jews” and “Israelis.” interchangeably. cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). render (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} “They are murderers, they are murderers enough to kill 6-year-old babies,” he said, the Hurriyet newspaper reported. “They are murderers enough to make women crawl across the floor.” Erdogan, who called President Joe Biden “bloody hands,” also claimed that a “Jewish prime minister” told him during a state visit to Turkey that he liked to kill Palestinians. , adding that “the attacks by the Jews on the Al-Aqsa Mosque have turned into a keg of gunpowder.”Jeremy Sharon and Cnaan Liphshiz / JTA contributed to this report.







