Judge says Dakota Access line may remain open pending review





BISMARCK, ND (AP) A federal judge on Friday ruled that the Dakota Access pipeline could continue to operate while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts a comprehensive environmental review.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg made his ruling after lawyers for Texas-based pipeline owner Energy Transfer argued that shutting the pipeline would be an economic blow to several entities, including North Dakota, and the tribe of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara nations, in the heart of the state’s oil field.

Boasberg said the Standing Rock Sioux had to “demonstrate a likelihood of irreparable injury” from the continued operation of the pipeline for him to rule in their favor.

The tribe, he said, “did not cross this formidable obstacle”.

Lawyers for the Standing Rock Sioux and other tribes say the pipeline operates illegally without a federal permit granting an easement to cross under Lake Oahe, a reservoir on the Missouri River near the Standing Rock Reservation that is maintained by the Body. They said preventing financial loss should not come at the expense of other tribes, “especially when the law has not been obeyed.”

“The Court recognizes the plight of the tribes, as well as their understandable frustration with a political process in which they too often seem to lack for anything. However, if they are to get the relief they want, it must come from this process, as judges can only travel as far as the law takes them and no further. Here, the law is clear and orders the Court to dismiss the plaintiffs’ request for an injunction. Boasberg wrote.

The Standing Rock tribe, which draws its water from the Missouri River, says it fears pollution. The company said the pipeline was safe.

“We believe the Dakota Access pipeline is too dangerous to operate and should be closed while the environmental and safety implications are investigated, but despite our best efforts, today’s injunction has not been granted.” said Jan Hasselman, EarthJustice’s lawyer representing Standing Rock and other tribes. in a report.

The pipeline was the subject of several months of sometimes violent protests in 2016 and 2017, during its construction.

The $ 3.8 billion, 1.172 mile (1,172 mile) pipeline began operating in 2017 and environmental groups, encouraged by some of President Joe Biden’s recent actions on climate change and fossil fuels, were hoping that he would step in and shut down the pipeline. But the Biden administration left it to Boasberg, even after the judge asked the Corps to give a paper opinion, if it had one.

Boasberg also denied the North Dakota state’s motion to intervene on Friday. State Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem had said the Corps had abandoned its leadership role in defending its decision to grant an easement to cross the river and that the agency could no longer “adequately represent The interests of North Dakota.

In April 2020, Boasberg ordered a further environmental study after determining that the Corps had not sufficiently examined how an oil spill under the Missouri River could affect Standing Rock’s fishing and hunting rights, or whether it could disproportionately affect the tribal community. A federal panel later upheld the judge’s ruling, but did not go so far as to shut down the pipeline.

Energy Transfer estimated it would cost $ 24 million to empty the pipeline and preserve the structure, and said maintaining the line would cost $ 67.5 million each year it is inoperative.

The administration of former President Barack Obama initially rejected permits for the project, and the Corps prepared to conduct a full environmental review. In February 2017, after Donald Trump took office, the agency dropped the review and granted permits, concluding that running the pipeline under the Missouri River did not pose significant environmental concerns.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos