Prime Minister Khan will never compromise on accountability, says Afridi





The chairman of the parliamentary committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a man of principle and that he will never compromise on his strict principle of accountability of all corrupt at all costs.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said all stakeholders were on the same page and working to strengthen the country, adding that the corrupt were of no value in front of a real leader like Imran. Khan.

He said Imran Khan’s policy did not depend on blackmail, adding that the PTI-led government faced no threats from eligible blackmailers or pressure from any side.

Afridi said all the corrupt joined forces and demanded the NRO when they offered to engage in a dialogue related to the national interest.

Read more: Did Prime Minister Imran Khan give NRO to Jahangir Tareen?

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would never bow down to them under any circumstances.

He again called on the opposition parties to come forward and raised the same voice against the mafia, adding that, thanks to the efforts of governments, the country is on track to achieve its true destiny.

He criticized the fact that the Mafia is engaged in plots against Prime Minister Imran Khan, but they would never succeed in all of their drama.

He criticized the fact that the opposition also supported this mafia, but that his government would do everything possible to catch this mafia.

He said the government was always ready to hear the reservations of all parliamentarians and political parties, but that they should behave and use the forums accordingly.

Responding to a question, he said that it was absolutely necessary to change the laws on the NAB and the judiciary to deal with corruption cases on time and ensure a swift justice system for every citizen of the country.

Read more: Administrative liability tribunals must be set up

He stressed that the rule of law, justice, investment in human resources and socio-economic empowerment of peoples were essential to ensure solid progress and steady economic development in the country.

Courtesy: APP

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos