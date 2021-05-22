Federal government issues seek help notice as Biden seeks to overturn Trump cuts





President Biden vowed during his campaign to restore faith in a federal bureaucracy his predecessor vilified as an unaccountable deep state and with a debate that stirred in Congress over the proposed $ 6 trillion spending. the White House, this change now involves persuading Americans to embrace a bigger government.

Already, the vision collides with the reality that even in a single term, Trump has succeeded in his goal of splitting and disrupting the federal government.

Some programs that are central to Bidens’ agenda are so understaffed that his administration cannot yet fully implement its policies, including the enforcement of fair housing and workplace safety laws. A number of the Trump administration’s decisions, including the relocation of key economic research and land management offices, are proving difficult to reverse.

The annual list of struggling federal programs, released in March by the Government Accountability Office, is longer than ever, a workforce shift that experts attribute to broad areas of government that the Trump administration has ignored. Auditors highlighted high-risk areas vulnerable to waste, fraud, abuse or mismanagement, ranging from oversight of the federal prison system to Department of Health and Human Services leadership and coordination public health emergencies.

Then there are delays that have nothing to do with Trump. Government-wide departments are waiting for money from the federal budget that has not yet been negotiated to fill vacancies. Bidens’ spending plan for the fiscal year starting October 1 is expected to be released on May 28.

The two agencies supposed to lead the reconstruction effort, the Office of Personnel Management and the White House Budget Office, lack senior leadership, with no Senate rulings on the staff candidate, Kiran Ahuja, and no candidate. for the Office of Management and Budget. Bidens’ first choice to head the budget office, Neera Tanden, withdrew from the review in March.

The personnel agency, whose president is set to raise a profile after a revolving door of permanent and interim leaders under Trump, faces significant vacancies after its administration installed a slew of political appointments, now resigned, to occupy positions normally reserved for career employees.

The short-term tactical issues are huge, said Donald Kettl, professor of public affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, who specializes in the federal government. But the [Biden] the ability of administrations to tackle very large issues has been hampered by the challenges of establishing senior management.

Despite Trumps’ promise to cut your head off, the largest government departments of Defense, Veterans Affairs, and Homeland Security have grown during his presidency, leaving the bureaucracy 3.4% larger than when he became president, according to an analysis of federal personnel data. by the Washington Post. This compares to growth of 3.6% in President Barack Obama’s first term and 1.3% in the second, according to the data.

But it masked a dip in staffing in the majority of Cabinet agencies that Biden inherited, prompted by Trump to reshape the permanent workforce in a contraction long sought by Tories.

Homeland security increased by 6.9%, VA by 13% and the commerce department by 0.2%, for example, while labor fell by 11.8%, education by 5.9%. and the state by 5.5%.

As Trump rolled back the regulations and aimed for a smaller, more targeted footprint, the government cut jobs in regulation, law enforcement, civil rights, worker safety and other areas. The number of mining inspectors fell 22% in December 2020 compared to four years earlier; Internal Revenue Service agents who collect overdue taxes fell 19.6 percent; soil scientists fell 16.3 percent; and public health educators were reduced by 28.6 percent.

In a $ 1.8 trillion administration spending plan separate from its preliminary budget and covering national priorities, the IRS would get an additional $ 80 billion to revive the app against wealthy tax evaders, which Biden promised to target. Law enforcement personnel would increase by 15% each year over a decade.

The tax agency, with a full-time staff of 73,554 in fiscal 2019, has lost 20,000 employees since 2010, a third of them in the enforcement division, following budget cuts led by Republicans , according to agency data.

Long-standing challenges largely ignored during Trump’s day further complicate the attempt to rebuild the federal government, according to veterans of the bureaucracy. The federal compensation and benefits system has not changed since the 1970s, making the private sector more competitive for hard-to-fill jobs. The system fails to adequately assess talent, these veterans say, with a computerized multiple-choice self-assessment that does not always advance the best candidates to the list of finalists.

