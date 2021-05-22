Is it true that Jokowi loves bats, roast pork?





Suara.com – According to one account, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) enjoys eating extreme foods such as grilled bats or grilled pork (bipang) in Ambawang. The story was uploaded by a Facebook account named Arjuna on May 19, 2021. The account uploaded a screenshot of the article with the logo of the online media CNN Indonesia. The title of the article is’Besides enjoying the extreme food of baked bats (braids), Jokowi also enjoys eating Bipang Ambawang (roast pork)“. The download also shows a photo of Jokowi eating satay adding the following narration. Read also:

CHECK THE FACTS: Is it true that Gibran Rakabuming will liberate Palestine from Israel? “December 25, 2010 President Jokowi is not his name if he doesn’t like strange things, his speech and his behavior. Long ago, when he became a PDI-P sympathizer for Jokowi with his close friend Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, wearing a plaid shirt identical to Chinese characteristics, Jokowi often ate Kepang and Bipang. in East Kalimantan. Jokowi, who used to adhere to the beliefs of the Kejawen sect, now adheres to the teachings of Islam from Nusantara which is full of cultural tolerance. This is why Jokowi enjoys eating Bipang Ambawang Kaltim so far“. So, is this statement true? The fact that Jokowi likes to eat grilled bats and ambawang bipang (Turnbackhoax.id) Explanation Based on research Turnbackhoax.id – network Suara.com, On Saturday (5/22/2021), the claim that Jokowi loves grilled bat extreme food and Bipang Ambawang is a false claim. After being traced, the photo turned out to be a photo edited or edited by an irresponsible person. Read also:

CHECK THE FACTS: Jokowi’s photo “The best job in government is debt”, really? Based on site research CNN Indonesia Using the word “ Jokowi also likes to eat Bipang Ambawang, ” no articles were found matching this claim as of December 25, 2010. Editor’s Note:

This article is part of the content of Suara.com Fact Check. Made as accurate as possible with sources as clear as possible, but not necessarily a reference to the real truth (as there is still a risk of misinformation). Learn more about the fact check content on this page. Readers (public) are also welcome to provide comments / criticism, either through the comments column on each related content, by contacting Suara.com Editorial, or by submitting any issues / claims that need to be checked or verified by e-mail, Cekfakta @ suara. com







