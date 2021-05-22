Twitter shows US trying to undermine Modi Govt

Twitter’s behavior has been suspect for a very long time. But lately it has become much more apparent. Twitter has been at odds with the Indian government for some time, and the feud has escalated dramatically over Congress’ toolkit.

A Congressional toolkit has surfaced on social media, describing a deliberate attempt by the Congress party to use the Covid-19 crisis to undermine the NDA government at the Center. The toolkit spoke of deliberately denigrating the Kumbh Mela and blocking beds and using the international media to help the congressional campaign against the BJP.

The Congress party called it “ fake ” and since then wrote a letter to Twitter in which the platform added a “ manipulated media ” tag to a tweet from the BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra’s toolkit. The Indian government asked the platform to remove the tag as an investigation into the case was ongoing, but Twitter later added the tag to other tweets from BJP politicians.

Twitter’s conduct reveals that there is an ongoing international conspiracy against the Indian government and it is undeniable at this point that the United States is attempting one of its “regime change” operations in India.

The United States has a history of ‘regime change’ operations

The United States, of course, has a history of conducting “ regime change ” operations around the world in which it attempts to overthrow a ruling government it perceives to be hostile to its interests and to overthrow it. replace by planting a government more docile to power that will be conducive. to his interests.

In extreme cases, the United States tries to achieve this by using its military might, as we have seen in countries in the Middle East. But in situations where this is not possible, they attempt to do so by unleashing the power of its economic might and also by collaborating with local NGOs which receive funds from abroad. Color revolutions are well known.

The United States is also using its corporate power to influence politics abroad. You could say that companies are private entities, but there is great collaboration between US-based companies and government and the collaboration is enough to blur the differences between the state and the private sector.

The relationship became even more evident during the 2020 US presidential election, where private entities openly admitted they were engaged in a “ conspiracy ” to secure Joe Biden’s victory. It’s only natural that they only did so because they expected something in return from the new Biden administration.

Social media giants also took part in the campaign. Twitter and Facebook blocked a massive New York Post clipping that portrayed Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden in a bad light. They made up excuses to cover up the reporting which ended up having some influence on the election results.

Since then, it has become clear that the news was genuine and that it was a malicious attempt by social media companies to block a story unfavorable to Biden’s chances of electoral victory.

Twitter is a front for American interests

Twitter’s actions on the Congress Toolkit should be seen in this light. The platform’s actions in 2020 reveal an attempt to act on Biden’s behalf to secure Trump’s defeat. After subverting American democracy, it appears that the platform is also trying to influence Indian elections.

Twitter also engaged in malicious behavior during the “farmer protests”. When the government asked the platform to remove tweets that peddled dangerous fake news and conspiracy theories that could endanger law and order in the country, the social media giant refused to do so. make.

Instead, in its response justifying its decision, Twitter used the same phrase as during the Arab Spring. There is enough proof to indicate that the Arab Spring itself was instigated by the United States, which had a devastating impact in the region.

For Twitter, using this particular phrase in the Indian context was the first clear sign that his actions were supported by the US government.

Further indications that the United States tried to undermine the NDA government

There were also other indications that the Joe Biden administration was trying to undermine the current ruling waiver. It is now well known that the United States has blocked the export of vaccine raw materials to India.

India counted strongly on the Novavax Covovax vaccine for its inoculation efforts, but the embargo on raw materials by the United States delayed the arrival of the vaccine in Indian markets by at least 3 months. India was to buy 1 billion doses of the vaccine and it will be manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

So I finally have an answer to what happened to the production of Novavax in India, due to the difficulty in getting the raw materials out of the United States. The news was worse than I expected. There is, says Stan Erck of this firm, a “difficulty of global supply of raw materials”. https://t.co/AHpGSBuoYQ – Natasha Loder (@natashaloder) May 10, 2021

The delay in vaccination will have a direct impact on Narendra Modi’s chances in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and the Biden administration was well aware of this. The United States has recently come under intense pressure to lift the commodity embargo, following which it has entered a public relations overdrive by declaring that it is helping India in the midst of the crisis. But nothing seems to have changed when it comes to Covovax.

In addition, the American media, which serves as a tool for the American foreign policy establishment, has consistently singled out Narendra Modi for the crisis, despite the fact that it is Maharashtra, ruled by the opposition, which alone recorded nearly 30% of the total number of deaths in India.

The American media take its instructions from the United States foreign policy establishment, as evidenced by its silence that the United States government funded Islamic terrorists in the Middle East and also aided in a genocide in Yemen.

The US media have also been exaggerated to amplify the lie that Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and actively participated in the persecution of Julian Assange for exposing the crimes of the US National Security Establishment.

In international politics, it makes good sense that countries would use all means to promote their own interests at the expense of others. Therefore, it is not a “conspiracy theory” to assume that the United States does the same. It was only recently that the chief congressman, Rahul Gandhi, almost begged the United States to intervene in India’s internal affairs. It seems they listened to him.