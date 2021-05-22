‘We decided to move forward as a united party’: Fawad says after meeting with JKT group





Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that the PTI and members of the group of PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen (JKT) had decided to move forward as a “family-run political party” “and united, adding that any personal or collective problem be resolved through dialogue.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore with members of the JKT group, the minister said he and PTI chief Aamir Mehmood Kiani had been instructed by Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit the group and hear their point of view in detail.

“We have all decided to move forward as a family and a united party as tradition dictates. There is no problem of grouping or conflict between them,

“We decided to sit down and have discussions to resolve any personal or collective issue. We are all united under [Prime Minister] Imran Khan’s leadership, “Chaudhry said after meeting with the group, adding that the delegation had also been tasked with resolving the group’s issues in an” organizational manner. ”

Chaudhry said that they are all a “family” and that there are often coordination issues in a family. He recognized that there was a need to improve the political and administrative coordination of the party.

According to the Minister of Information, the members of the JKT group had “expressed their confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and they are proud of their relationship with the PTI and these are the fundamental things on which we are all united.”

He said that sometimes problems arose over small questions or problems, but on “big problems, all these people clearly know that Imran Khan is their leader and PTI is theirs. [political] gone and there are no two opinions about it. ”

Today’s meeting came after the JKT group held a meeting with Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar on Friday (yesterday). “We are satisfied with the way the investigation against Tareen is going and we are satisfied today with the promise that the Prime Minister made to us that there would be no injustice with Tareen,” said the Prime Minister. Punjab’s Minister of Agriculture, Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial, after the meeting.

He said the group received a “very positive response” from Chief Minister Buzdar, who heard their concerns with “patience” and gave instructions to resolve the same issue.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran also met some Punjabi ministers from Tareen camp on the same day. A source in the Prime Minister’s Office told Dawn that the Prime Minister has assured lawmakers that all of the group’s real demands will be met.

Earlier today, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said “there is no grouping within the PTI”, while responding to reports of divisions within the party. “The PTI is one of them. They are all people from the PTI and they support it. There is no block or advanced grouping in the PTI,” he stressed.

More soon.

