China’s first rover on Mars begins to roam the planet’s surface





China's first-ever Mars rover rolled down the ramp of a landing capsule leaving China's first "footprints" on the Red Planet, state media reported, and becoming the second country to land and to operate a rover on the planet after the United States. The rover, called Zhurong, put its wheels on Martian soil at 10:40 a.m. Beijing time on Saturday and began to roam the planet, media said citing China's National Space Administration. The six-wheeled solar-powered rover is expected to have a lifespan of around three months and will record the Martian landscape with high-resolution images, analyze the material composition of the planet, and search for traces of water ice, among other tasks. , Xinhua News Agency reported. Earlier this month, China became the third country to safely land an unmanned probe on the planet's surface after the Soviet Union and the United States, with Beijing saying on Wednesday that the country's space authorities had received photos from Mars. NASA has landed nine devices on Mars since 1976. The Soviet probe landed on the planet in 1971, but communication was reportedly lost soon after. While President Xi Jinping has pledged to make China a "space power," Beijing will study the soil and atmosphere on Mars and check for groundwater as it looks for signs of a possible old life. China's largest carrier rocket, the Long March 5 Y-4, took off with the Tianwen-1 Mars probe from a launch site on the coast of the southern island province of Hainan in July 2020. It entered the Tianwen-1 Mars probe. orbit of the planet in February. At the end of April, China launched the base module of its first space station. The move followed the return to Earth last year of an unmanned Chinese space probe with the first lunar soil samples taken in 44 years. With China and the United States at odds over several security and economic issues, space competition between the two great world powers has also intensified.







