The decision on granting aid to traders was published in the Official Journal

Presidential decree on the payment of a subsidy of 5,000 lire to certain enterprises and of 3,000 lire to certain enterprises announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Official newspaperIt was published in. Now the date of the requests has become clear. Minister of Commerce Mehmet Mu announced that applications for the subsidy program will start and continue for 1 month. When will the application for the artisan subsidy begin?

A subsidy program has been prepared for traders who lost their income during the closure period. “The decision to grant aid to traders, artisans and merchants of natural persons due to the coronavirus epidemic” has entered into force. Consequently, the subsidy will be covered by the budget of the Ministry of Commerce and will be granted directly within the framework of the support program to be prepared by the ministry.

When will the application for the artisan subsidy begin?

Trade Minister Mehmet Mu said requests for support to traders will begin on May 25 via e-government.

Granting assistance to traders Application conditions

Information on the conditions of support was also provided on the website of the Ministry of Commerce.

As a result, the subsidy was set at 5,000 TL for the first group and 3,000 TL for the second group, whose economic activities were determined by the ministry, to be paid immediately.

Traders and artisans and physical traders subject to income tax as of 5/17/2021 can benefit from the support of the subsidy in their main areas of activity.

For the economic activities of traders and traders in physical person (20.05.2021st GROUP) to be granted 3998 TL Grant Support within the framework of the presidential decree dated 5000 and numbered 1 Click here.

For the economic activities of traders and traders of natural persons (20.05.2021st GROUP) to be granted 3998 TL Grant Support within the framework of the presidential decree dated 3000 and numbered 2 Click here.

When will the subsidy be paid to traders?

Support requests and objections will be made electronically via the internet address turkiye.gov.tr.

If the requests are deemed appropriate, the payment of alimony will be made to the bank account of the person concerned. Fees that cannot be transferred to the bank account indicated by the person concerned will be paid by free payment method.

