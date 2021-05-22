Coronavirus | Andhra CM asks PM Modi to temporarily suspend the supply of vaccines to private hospitals





It will be a good idea to provide vaccines to the private sector only when there is a surplus, he said.



Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to suspend the supply of vaccines to private hospitals directly from manufacturers until there is an excess quantity. In a letter written to Mr. Modi on Saturday, Mr. Jagan said: “In a situation where there is not enough supply to fully meet even the 45+ age group and with no possibility of taking the vaccination free for 18-44 year olds for the next few months, it seems wholly unreasonable to allow a private sector hospital to immunize people of all ages at exorbitant rates. “ Not only is this a disadvantage for the poorest strata of society, but it also creates a situation of black commercialization of the vaccine, which is administratively a Herculean task to control, he said, informing the prime minister that the state was to limit vaccination to those 45 and over. age due to insufficient supply. “Because of the flexibility private hospitals have to price their vaccines, they charge between 2,000 and 25,000 for each dose, making it one of the most expensive in the world and drawing criticism from the general public. Mr. Jagan said. In addition, Mr Jagan said that the availability of vaccines in public and private hospitals would only be a good idea if there is excess availability of vaccines in which anyone can choose any mode according to their own. choice and financial capacity. “In the current situation where supply is very limited, offering this option to private hospitals where they charge an exorbitant price is socially unacceptable and administratively difficult to monitor,” Mr. Jagan wrote. “I ask that you kindly consider the matter and dispense with providing vaccines to private hospitals so that the entire stock is only available for central and state governments to take vaccination from all eligible people,” a- he declared. The state government, with permission from the Center, had postponed immunization of people in the 18-44 age group because it intended to use scarce doses to immunize people 45 years old. and more due to the second dose in the state. Private hospitals are allowed to purchase vaccines directly from the manufacturer from the 50% “non-government” supply. from the Indian channel.

