RUSSIA Putin says he will ‘break the teeth’ of anyone who tries to bite Siberia a little

The development of the armed forces will guarantee the integrity of Russian territory. The Russian president’s usual model: displaying the external threat of turning away from the country’s major internal problems. Current US and Chinese targets. It is difficult to “scratch” Xi Jinping’s incisors. Putin channels Ivan the Terrible.

Moscow (AsiaNews) – On May 20, President Vladimir Putin held one of his classic “face-to-face” meetings with the press and the public. The occasion was the meeting of the organizing committee “Victory”, an agency for the protection of the memory of glorious Russian history.

Using the colorful “street” jargon as is often the case, Putin threatened “those who dare to say, even in public, that it would not be fair for regions like Siberia to belong to only one state”. He added that everyone is trying to ‘bite’ or ‘nibble’ something off Russia: ‘These people must know, however, that we will break all their teeth, so that they cannot bite anything more. , and the guarantee of this lies in the development of our armed forces “.

Putin explained that in all past history, pretexts have always been sought to reduce the territory of Russia, as soon as it started to get stronger: “Abroad, they think our country is too big , despite the fact that it lost many territories due to the collapse of the Soviet Union “.

Putin’s threats have no specific opponent, although they seem to echo the assertions of former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, invented in 2005 by the Russian president’s entourage during an interview with the Russian President. director Nikita Mikhalkov. Albright has repeatedly denied saying that “there is no justice in the fact that a land like Siberia belongs to one state.”

Since then, “Albright’s words” have been a classic topic of Putin’s direct encounters with the public, such as when a mechanic from Novosibirsk asked the president in 2007 for comment. He replied that he did not know Albright: “But I know these ideas roam the minds of many Western politicians. It is a kind of political eroticism, which perhaps pleases someone, but does not lead to any results ”. On other occasions, Putin is said to have attributed to Albright “a pathological hatred of all Slavs”.

The excitement in this case is entirely on the Russian side. Putin has used this “fake news” rhetoric on at least four other occasions, and several other Russian politicians have echoed it. Russian authorities use it against enemies to cover up their flaws. Foreign policy and the siege of the enemy are now necessary for the Kremlin to divert attention from the dramatic health and economic emergency, the resurgence of the pandemic and the production catastrophe of Russian industry, which will have recovery problems for several months. Not to mention the tensions linked to the next legislative elections, which despite the repression against the navalists do not look like a triumph for Putinism.

According to many observers, it is difficult for Russian voters to be afraid of presidential threats, also because everyone knows that Siberia is largely in Chinese hands: it will be difficult to scratch Xi Jinping’s incisors. Almost all comments on social media point in this direction, attributing anti-Chinese hostility to Putin’s comments; in reality it is a habitual attitude for the last twenty years: the recitation of “Putin the Terrible” no longer enchants the Russian public, especially when the average standard of living of the population has been lower and lower for 10 years.

For some, the “Putinian terror” of recent times, directed against internal and external enemies, is due to a power transition project, with Putin who would like to resign due to his poor health. Many, on the other hand, do not believe in this scenario, and instead think of Putin’s transition to the image of the 16th century Tsar Ivan the Terrible, who after the first twenty years of “reformist” rule passed into the police regime of the ‘oprinina, the imperial guard “mother” of all Russian totalitarian regimes.