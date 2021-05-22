Protest rallies in Islamabad condemn Israeli attacks on Gaza – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Protest rallies were held in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock and Taxila to mark Palestine Solidarity Day to condemn the Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip.

The day was observed on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khans to support and express his solidarity with the Palestinians.

In Islamabad, several groups, including the Islamabad section of the PTI, organized rallies and held conferences.

Addressing a seminar, the chairman of the Pakistani Ulema Council and the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Interfaith Harmony and the Middle East, Hafiz Mohammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, said the human rights of Palestinians and Kashmiris were violated.

Israel is killing Muslims and Christians indiscriminately just to take over Palestinian land, Hafiz Ashrafi said.

While traders led by Ajmal Baloch gathered in Aabpara chowk to show solidarity with the Palestinians.

The Pakistan Landrover Club held a rally from F-9 Park to D-Chowk driving their luxury vehicles displaying Palestinian flags.

A large rally was held in D-ChowK by Jamaat i-Islami where Sirajul Haq said that Palestine was ruled by Muslims for 1,200 years and that there was no discrimination against anyone, regardless of their religion or his race.

He criticized the United Nations for failing to stop the genocide of Palestinians, Rohingya Muslims and other oppressed nations around the world.

At a seminar, the head of the Shiite Ulema Council of Allama Sajid Naqvi said that it is the duty of all Muslims to support the oppressed people of Palestine.

In the garrison town, the president of the Awami Muslim League and Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed held a public meeting outside Lal Haveli.

Previously, the public meeting participants held a rally, which passed through various bazaars under the leadership of Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Drug Control Sheikh Rashid Shafique.

Speaking on this occasion, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed called on the international community to end the genocide in Gaza.

He praised the role of the media in highlighting the violation of human rights in India, Kashmir and Gaza. He said the attack on Palestinians and Kashmiris was a violation of international law.

He urged the Ummah to show solidarity with the Palestinians and the Kashmiris.

Anti-Israel slogans were chanted by rally participants as flags of Muslim countries, including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Turkey and others, fluttered outside Lal Haveli.

The PTI North Punjab Chapter also held a rally in front of the Rawalpindi Press Club. The rally was led by Sadaqat Abbasi and the participants urged the international community to resolve the Palestinian problem and save the innocent lives of the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, different religious and political parties also held rallies. Religious leaders condemned Zionist actions in Gaza and urged the Ummah to stand up for Muslims and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Bilal Hashim also led a rally in District Courts Square. Addressing the rally, he said Palestine Day was celebrated across the country to denounce Israeli atrocities and express solidarity with the Palestinian people.

In Muzaffarabad, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider also led a rally in Upper Adda to express solidarity with the oppressed people of occupied Palestine and Kashmir.

He called on the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) to play a leading role in safeguarding Baitul Muqadas and the rights of the oppressed Palestinian and Kashmiri peoples.

In Taxila and Attock, Palestinian Solidarity Day was celebrated to condemn Israel’s brutalities against Palestinians and to express solidarity with the Palestinians martyred in the recent violence in Gaza.

Protest rallies were organized by different religious and political parties as well as the local administration in different towns of Attock including Hazro, Fatehjang, Hassanabdal and Pindigheb after Friday prayers to convey the message that all of the Pakistani nation supports their oppressed Palestinian brethren and sisters.

In Attock, the Pakistani branch of Tehreek-i-Insaf Attock and various religious parties organized their separate protest rallies to condemn Israel’s brutalities against Palestinians and to express their solidarity with the victims of the war.

In Wah Cantonment, PML-N organized an Opal Chowk protest rally in Lalarukh Chowk led by the party’s division chairman and former MPA Umer Farooq.

In addition, the local administration organized a rally for the Palestinians attended by leaders of political parties and members of civil society, government employees and a large number of people from various fields.

Posted in Dawn on May 22, 2021

