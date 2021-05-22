Farmers’ protest: PAA leaders write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resume discussions on agricultural laws





Chandigarh, May 22:Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab President Bhagwant Mann and Delhi lawmaker Raghav Chadha wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, asking him to resume talks with farmer leaders who oppose the three farm laws during for the past six months. In a letter to Modi, Bhagwant Mann and Lok Sabha member Chadha said that farmers in Punjab as well as various other states have been protesting at the Delhi borders for six months to demand the withdrawal of three agricultural laws passed by the government of l ‘Union.Farmers’ protest: Samyukta Kisan Morcha writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resume discussions on agricultural laws They said the farmers had so far lost 470 of their comrades in this struggle, which was unfortunate and painful. PAA leaders said that although 11 rounds of talks have taken place between farmers’ representatives and the government to find a solution to the problem, no conclusions have been drawn so far. “The government has not made any attempt to negotiate with the farmers since January 22, which is not in the interests of the farmers and the nation,” they added. The leaders said that farmers are the backbone of the country and that without agriculture this country could not be imagined. They said that even during the current COVID-19 pandemic, there had been a sharp drop in all sectors except agriculture. “With the strengthening of the agricultural sector, the rural infrastructure of Punjab and the rest of the country has survived,” they said. They further said that the country’s farmers, who were doing their service in replenishing the country’s food grains and across the board, had to protest their demands at the cost of their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Concerned about their future, the country’s farmers, including the elderly, children and women, have left their homes and settled on the borders of Delhi, which is also against human rights,” said they added. In their letter, the PAA leaders wrote to the Prime Minister that, now that the farmers’ leaders have again called for talks, the Prime Minister should also accept the invitation with humility and generosity and resume discussions on the matter, by resolving it definitively. (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2021 at 5:55 p.m. IST. For more info and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment, and style life, connect to our website latestly.com).







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos