TOSFED Responds to Intercity Istanbul Park Role-Playing Requests

The Turkish Motorsport Federation has responded to the latest statement from the organizer of the Turkish GP, the management of Intercity Istanbul Park.

In the statement released yesterday, Intercity sent a message of thanks to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his words about making the Turkish GP 2020, and then TOSFED’s statements, which they received a service for for a fee, were harsh and TOSFED . was “stealing a role”. had accused him. TOSFED issued a statement in response to the allegations after Intercity’s statement yesterday.

TOSFED’s response to the charges is as follows; After sharing our gratitude for a comment from our President, as a federation affiliated with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, which took over the sports management of the Formula 1 DHL Turkish GP 2020 organization, on media accounts social security of the company operating the track. The obligation to respond to them arose due to the posts posted in an extremely disrespectful manner, which we greet with astonishment and regret, we could not understand why they were uncomfortable, and were aimed directly at the legal personality of the Turkish Motorsport Federation – TOSFED.

For this reason, we present our information below for the appreciation and evaluation of the respected public:

TOSFED’s approach to the organization of the Formula 1 Turkish GP, just as it was in the period 2005-2011, is only to take all the responsibilities necessary to successfully organize this race, in the name of our country, according to the international sporting rules. Automobile Federation – FIA. it consists in being directed and managed in a sporting sense.

In this context, on a statement made by the director of the company that manages the track ahead of last year’s race, published in a national newspaper and in which the role and responsibility of TOSFED has been totally distorted; The important role played by TOSFED in the process of bringing the 2020 Formula 1 Turkish GP to our country was declared to the track operator in writing, precisely and clearly by the FIA ​​General Secretariat, in a letter. also in the archives of our federation, and their unfounded statements were condemned by the FIA.

The sports organization of the Formula 89 DHL Turkey GP 1, which took place for the first time after nine years and watched by around 2020 million spectators worldwide, has been undertaken by TOSFED with great success thanks to the efforts and to the superior efforts of its staff. about 850 employees, and this success of the President of the FIA, Mr. It, was confirmed by a letter of thanks from Jean Todt to our federation.

In contrast, in the statement made by the operating company on May 20, 2021, TOSFED was mentioned as “one of the institutions that only contributes to racing in a sporting sense and we receive service for a fee.” Contrary to the perception that the operating company is trying to create, TOSFED, in addition to being affiliated with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, is the only representative of the FIA ​​in our country and is the only authorized institution recognized by the GP of Turkey. Therefore, the work whose value is destined to be reduced as a “sport contribution” is the organization of the race, which is broadcast live around the world in sports matters. Contrary to desired perception, the track management has no role or contribution in the sporting side of Formula 1 racing other than preparing the track with all the vehicles and equipment required under FIA rules and deliver to TOSFED and FIA.

The “ fee ” mentioned in the statement of the operating company, which even misspelled the name of the federation to which it is subject in sports matters, to organize the Formula 1 race is the fee paid “ ASN ( National Sports Authority) ”. to our federation for the sports organization of the race, as was the case between 2005-2011.

The operating company, which has declared without merit and without merit that “ TOSFED is acting unfairly towards all the institutions that have helped to organize the race and that it is trying to build on the efforts of other institutions and people, does not take into account the efforts ”, is essentially a sports organization, the Turkish GP race 2020. It is significant that he did not mention the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Turkey in his statement of thanks afterwards and it is an excellent example in terms of “failure to respect efforts” which cannot be explained by an error or an oversight. On the contrary, TOSFED thanked all the official institutions with which it worked, as always, after the race. TOSFED is not established in the race “under the terms of the operator”; on the contrary, it is the sole authority and authority of the race in matters of sport, with all its officials.

On the other hand, in order to highlight in each declaration, the operating organization claiming to have carried out the Formula 1 race “without creating a financial burden for our State”; Contrary to what he said, it is known to the public that the asphalt of the track has been renewed by our state and that the maintenance, repair, grandstand and landscaping of the facility have also been carried out. using public facilities.

The investment in the facility was made by the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey, Istanbul Chamber of Commerce, Istanbul Special Provincial Administration and Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, Istanbul first in our country, then in our distinguished city, with the order of the same operating organization, which accused TOSFED of “role playing”. The name of the track which belongs to Istanbul and which bears the name of Istanbul since its creation; It is ironic that the 2020 Turkish GP completely eliminated the phrase ‘Istanbul’ from TV screens during the podium ceremony and presented it as ‘Intercity Park’ and in fact is a very striking how “ a role can be played ” in an organization. .

In the race in 2020, he regrets the occupation of the public due to this unfortunate, unfounded and unnecessary statement made by the operating organization, which we have not mentioned in order not to overshadow the organization, but which could harm to the success of the organization, after six months after the race; We would like to state that we will continue to take the necessary initiatives before the FIA, and that we will always be ready to fulfill our duty as a federation, in case our country seizes another opportunity in the name of Formula 1 due to the pandemic in the coming period.