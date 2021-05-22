How Apple is giving in to China while pushing back the United States

The CEOs, presidents and prime ministers of the free world are now being forced by China to make fundamental choices. Do they advocate freedom of speech, the rule of law and human rights or primarily to earn money?

For the past 30 years, Western rulers have dreamed that they lived in an earthly paradise where they could defend both. But the ruling Chinese Communist Party, led by Supreme Leader Xi Jinping, is making it increasingly clear that if you want to do business with your country, you are better off embracing the party line.

Take Apple. The world’s most valuable brand is a powerhouse in Washington, DC, which maintains armies of lawyers and makes large donations to political parties and lobbying organizations like the US-China Business Council. He has instant access to the White House, Congress, and any other center of American power.

In 2001, Apple shut down its Californian production lines, laid off its American workers, and moved production to China, where investment subsidies were high, wages low, and labor unions and environmental regulations non-existent. Apple has since admitted to avoiding US $ 41 billion in taxes. Now, the tech giant led by CEO Tim Cook has really posed as a bandit, becoming the most valuable company in the world.

More than a decade later, the FBI was investigating cases of domestic terrorism and in desperate need of deciphering information on the captured iPhones belonging to the United States. Despite FBI requests and court orders, Apple refused to help. FBI technical experts were ultimately successful in opening the phones, but not thanks to Apple.

Contrasts with Apple’s refusal to assist the FBI in its actions during the 2019 Hong Kong free speech protests. Apples Hong Kong Map-LiveHKmap.live app allowed freedom protesters to follow police in the city. But after the Chinese Community Party-controlled Peoples Daily newspaper expressed indignation at the app, Apple suddenly pulled it from its store, claiming it was doing so on purpose.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) shakes hands with Apple CEO Tim Cook during a CEO rally on Microsoft Corp’s main campus in 2015. Getty Images

What’s more, a New York Times Report This month, Apple ceded legal ownership of customer data in China to a company controlled by Chinese government officials. The analysis also found that around 55,000 active apps, including those that give users access to news, private messaging and websites blocked by the Chinese government, have disappeared from the App Store in China since 2017. Just as Cook figured out how to make China work for Apple, China makes Apple work for the Chinese government, the report concludes.

Cook is a champion of liberal causes like LGBTQ rights, Black Lives Matter, and Easy Voting in America. But barely a word escapes his lips regarding human rights for marginalized Uyghurs in China or the right to vote for undermined Hong Kong citizens.

This forked tongue disease is also not limited to global CEOs. Premiers like New Zealanders Jacinda Ardern and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have struggled to say anything more negative about China than raising serious human rights concerns. Of course, New Zealand exports meat and milk to China while Germany exports cars and machinery.

In the end, the question is crystal clear. How many iPhones, how much milk, how many Mercedes are worth the loss of freedom of expression and the rule of law demanded by Beijing?

Neither German Chancellor Angela Merkel nor New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has opposed China. Getty Images

The Chinese Communist Party uses the economic dependence of companies and other countries on the Chinese market to discipline them and bend them to the will of the parties.

The leaders of the free world must find ways to reduce their dependence on China. Australia is already showing how it is starting to successfully diversify its markets. A free world buying consortium could extend this entrepreneurial approach, with democratic countries creating a fund for the purchase and redistribution of free world exports being blocked by Beijing. Likewise, they could provide incentives like Japan already does to diversify production and assembly operations outside of China. Initially, some costs may increase, but surely improving human rights globally is worth something.

As for American companies like Apple, they must be advised that they cannot run with the hare and hunt with the dogs. CEOs who defend civil rights at home should be exposed for sabotaging them abroad.

Clyde Prestowitz is President of the Economic Strategy Institute and author of several books, including his latest, The World Upside Down: America, China, and the Struggle for Global Leadership.