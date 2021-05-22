Politics
How Apple is giving in to China while pushing back the United States
The CEOs, presidents and prime ministers of the free world are now being forced by China to make fundamental choices. Do they advocate freedom of speech, the rule of law and human rights or primarily to earn money?
For the past 30 years, Western rulers have dreamed that they lived in an earthly paradise where they could defend both. But the ruling Chinese Communist Party, led by Supreme Leader Xi Jinping, is making it increasingly clear that if you want to do business with your country, you are better off embracing the party line.
Take Apple. The world’s most valuable brand is a powerhouse in Washington, DC, which maintains armies of lawyers and makes large donations to political parties and lobbying organizations like the US-China Business Council. He has instant access to the White House, Congress, and any other center of American power.
In 2001, Apple shut down its Californian production lines, laid off its American workers, and moved production to China, where investment subsidies were high, wages low, and labor unions and environmental regulations non-existent. Apple has since admitted to avoiding US $ 41 billion in taxes. Now, the tech giant led by CEO Tim Cook has really posed as a bandit, becoming the most valuable company in the world.
More than a decade later, the FBI was investigating cases of domestic terrorism and in desperate need of deciphering information on the captured iPhones belonging to the United States. Despite FBI requests and court orders, Apple refused to help. FBI technical experts were ultimately successful in opening the phones, but not thanks to Apple.
Contrasts with Apple’s refusal to assist the FBI in its actions during the 2019 Hong Kong free speech protests. Apples Hong Kong Map-LiveHKmap.live app allowed freedom protesters to follow police in the city. But after the Chinese Community Party-controlled Peoples Daily newspaper expressed indignation at the app, Apple suddenly pulled it from its store, claiming it was doing so on purpose.
What’s more, a New York Times Report This month, Apple ceded legal ownership of customer data in China to a company controlled by Chinese government officials. The analysis also found that around 55,000 active apps, including those that give users access to news, private messaging and websites blocked by the Chinese government, have disappeared from the App Store in China since 2017. Just as Cook figured out how to make China work for Apple, China makes Apple work for the Chinese government, the report concludes.
Cook is a champion of liberal causes like LGBTQ rights, Black Lives Matter, and Easy Voting in America. But barely a word escapes his lips regarding human rights for marginalized Uyghurs in China or the right to vote for undermined Hong Kong citizens.
This forked tongue disease is also not limited to global CEOs. Premiers like New Zealanders Jacinda Ardern and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have struggled to say anything more negative about China than raising serious human rights concerns. Of course, New Zealand exports meat and milk to China while Germany exports cars and machinery.
In the end, the question is crystal clear. How many iPhones, how much milk, how many Mercedes are worth the loss of freedom of expression and the rule of law demanded by Beijing?
The Chinese Communist Party uses the economic dependence of companies and other countries on the Chinese market to discipline them and bend them to the will of the parties.
The leaders of the free world must find ways to reduce their dependence on China. Australia is already showing how it is starting to successfully diversify its markets. A free world buying consortium could extend this entrepreneurial approach, with democratic countries creating a fund for the purchase and redistribution of free world exports being blocked by Beijing. Likewise, they could provide incentives like Japan already does to diversify production and assembly operations outside of China. Initially, some costs may increase, but surely improving human rights globally is worth something.
As for American companies like Apple, they must be advised that they cannot run with the hare and hunt with the dogs. CEOs who defend civil rights at home should be exposed for sabotaging them abroad.
Clyde Prestowitz is President of the Economic Strategy Institute and author of several books, including his latest, The World Upside Down: America, China, and the Struggle for Global Leadership.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]