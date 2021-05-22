BJP will not celebrate 7th anniversary of Prime Minister Modi’s government on May 30

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not be holding any events celebrating the seventh anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ government this year, party leader JP Nadda said on Saturday.

Instead, the saffron party will organize wellness events, the party chairman added.

The trade union government led by Prime Minister Modi has been in power since 2014 and is due to complete the second year of his second term on May 30.

Nadda called on party-led states to prepare a program for the welfare of children orphaned by Covid-19 on May 30.

Noting that the Covid pandemic has caused deep wounds to the nation and to society, with many children having lost both parents to the disease, he told chief ministers that it was now their responsibility to take care of their future and take solid action in this regard.

Nadda asked the CMs to prepare a program taking into account the needs and the situation of their states.

Last year, on the sixth anniversary of the ruling BJP, the party released a nine-minute video highlighting the achievements of Prime Minister Modi’s government.

In the video, the BJP praised government initiatives such as the Swachh Bharat (Clean India) campaign, the cancellation of Article 370 of the Constitutions to remove Jammu and Kashmir from its special status, and the adoption of the citizenship amendment law.

The BJP returned to power with a majority of 303 seats among Lok Sabha’s 543 members in 2019.

