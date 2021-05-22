Politics
BJP will not celebrate 7th anniversary of Prime Minister Modi’s government on May 30
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not be holding any events celebrating the seventh anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ government this year, party leader JP Nadda said on Saturday.
Instead, the saffron party will organize wellness events, the party chairman added.
The trade union government led by Prime Minister Modi has been in power since 2014 and is due to complete the second year of his second term on May 30.
Nadda called on party-led states to prepare a program for the welfare of children orphaned by Covid-19 on May 30.
Noting that the Covid pandemic has caused deep wounds to the nation and to society, with many children having lost both parents to the disease, he told chief ministers that it was now their responsibility to take care of their future and take solid action in this regard.
Nadda asked the CMs to prepare a program taking into account the needs and the situation of their states.
Last year, on the sixth anniversary of the ruling BJP, the party released a nine-minute video highlighting the achievements of Prime Minister Modi’s government.
In the video, the BJP praised government initiatives such as the Swachh Bharat (Clean India) campaign, the cancellation of Article 370 of the Constitutions to remove Jammu and Kashmir from its special status, and the adoption of the citizenship amendment law.
The BJP returned to power with a majority of 303 seats among Lok Sabha’s 543 members in 2019.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]