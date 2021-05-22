Indonesia condemns US support for Israel – Middle East Monitor





More than a thousand Indonesian Muslims gathered after Friday prayers outside the US embassy in Jakarta to denounce US support for the Zionist occupation. Protesters staged rallies from several mosques after prayers and took to the main street outside the United States Embassy, ​​under a heavy police presence, reported the Associated press. The demonstrators stopped traffic on the road leading to the embassy, ​​chanting the slogans “Allah Akbar” and “Save the Palestinians”. Indonesian authorities called on protesters to maintain their social distancing during the protest organized by the Muslim Student Association and other groups. The news agency cited local media reports indicating that at least ten other cities in Indonesia witnessed similar protests on Friday in solidarity with the Palestinian people. LILY: Indonesian group stands in solidarity with Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Indonesia, the country with the largest Muslim population in the world, does not have formal diplomatic relations with the Zionist occupation or with an Israeli embassy. Jakarta has been a staunch supporter of the Palestinian people, with President Joko Widodo condemning the recent Zionist aggression against Gaza. At dawn on Friday, a ceasefire went into effect between Palestinian factions and Israel after 11 days of bombing in Gaza. Since April 13, the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories has exploded following brutal attacks by Israeli police and settlers in occupied Jerusalem, in particular against the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, with the aim evict 12 Palestinian families from their homes must be handed over to settlers. Tensions in the Gaza Strip escalated dramatically after Israel launched a massive military operation on May 10, resulting in massacres and widespread destruction of buildings and infrastructure. The brutal Israeli aggression against Palestinian Authority-controlled territories and Arab towns in Israel resulted in the deaths of 274 people, including 70 children, 40 women and 17 elderly people. More than 8,900 were injured, 90 of them in critical condition. LILY: Has Gaza changed the world’s perspective on Palestine-Israel?







