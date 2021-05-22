Queen Elizabeth II visits carrier ahead of first deployment | American Politics





LONDON (AP) Queen Elizabeth II made a quick visit on Saturday to the flagship Royal Navy aircraft carrier named after her eponymous grandfather, ahead of her first operational deployment. HMS Queen Elizabeth, named after the Tudor-era monarch who defeated the Spanish Armada, will conduct a 28-week deployment to the Far East which Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted he was not not confrontational with China. The £ 3bn ($ 4.2bn) ship, which has eight RAF F35B stealth fighter jets on board, will depart from Portsmouth Naval Base in southern England later on Saturday. He will be accompanied by six Royal Navy ships, a submarine, 14 naval helicopters and a company of Royal Marines. Arrived by helicopter, the 95-year-old monarch was greeted by the ship’s captain, Captain Angus Essenhigh and Commodore Stephen Moorhouse, commander of the UK Carrier Strike Group. The carrier group will cross the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea, then from the Gulf of Aden to the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean to the Philippine Sea. He will make visits to 40 countries including India, Japan, South Korea and Singapore with more than 70 engagements, in particular by sailing alongside the French carrier Charles De Gaulle in the Mediterranean. A total of 3,700 Sailors, Airmen and Marines are involved in the deployment which will cover 25,000 nautical miles. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the deployment would fly Britain’s flag, projecting our influence, signaling our might, engaging with our friends and reaffirming our commitment to tackle today’s security challenges. today and tomorrow. “ The trip comes after the UK government’s defense and foreign policy review recommended that the UK “shift its attention to the Indo-Pacific region, in response to China’s growing influence over the country. World Scene. One of the things that we are clearly doing is showing our friends in China that we believe in the international law of the sea and in a confident but non-confrontational way we will confirm this point, Johnson said during the visit to the ship. on Friday.

