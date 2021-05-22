Pandit Chhannulal Mishra asks PM Modi for help against the hospital where his daughter died of Covid

Famous Hindustani classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, who was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nominee in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, appealed to him, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, to provide CCTV footage from the private hospital in Varanasi where her daughter died. Covid-19 last month.

Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, a Padma Vibhushan, demanded justice for his daughter Sangeeta.

On April 26, his wife Manorama Mishra, 76, died of Covid-19. Then, on May 1, her eldest daughter Sangeeta also died in a Covid-19 hospital in Varanasi.

The family alleged the Medwin Hospital (where Sangeeta was admitted) neglected to treat her and extorted them.

Over the past three weeks, the family have asked the hospital to provide them with CCTV footage and documents related to Sangeetas’ treatment. However, they have not yet received them.

Now Pandit Chhannulal Mishra has come forward himself to demand justice for his daughter and urged Prime Minister Modi and the UP Chief Minister to intervene in this matter.

Following the family’s request for documents and CCTV footage, the Varanasi district magistrate had formed a panel of doctors to examine Sangeetas’ death, and also requested a report.

However, recently the DM was not satisfied with the report and sent it back.

Following this, Pandit Chhannulal Mishra interacted with the media to demand justice for her daughter. Her youngest daughter, Namrata Mishra, has filed a complaint against the private hospital.

I am very sad about the death of my daughters. I keep thinking about what must have happened to him, Pandit Chhannulal Mishra said, adding that they were asking for CCTV footage and documents, but to no avail.

My daughter passed away within seven days of being admitted. The hospital didn’t even let us meet her. I want them to show us the hospital’s CCTV footage and documents related to his treatment so we can find out the reasons for his death, he said.

Pandit Chhannulal Mishra said the Varanasi commissioner and DM were helping the family in this matter, but nothing has come out so far.

Therefore, I will also ask Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Modi to step in and show us CCTV footage of the hospital, he said.

Accusing the private hospital of neglect in handling and covering up the facts, his youngest daughter Namrata Mishra said: It is clear that the hospital is hiding something. We just want to know what happened to my sister during the 6-7 days of hospitalization.

(With contributions from Roshan Jaiswal in Varanasi)

