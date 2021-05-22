Prime Minister sees silver lining amid shifting global public opinion for Palestinians

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday, in the face of changing global public opinion, that he hoped Israel would soon come under pressure from world powers to grant equal rights to the oppressed Palestinian people.

I see a welcome change. What is that? Global public opinion is changing It is for the first time that voices are being raised from there (west). Their newspapers criticized him. Their media have spoken out against it. And politicians have opposed this as well, which I never thought would happen in the United States and Western states, the prime minister said in his televised message to the nation on the situation in Palestine.

He said that having spent a lot of time in the West, he had never seen their newspapers, media and politicians criticizing Israel because the country had already attacked the Palestinians. On the contrary, they all used to portray Israel as a victim, he added.

Prime Minister Imran said social media was the main reason for this shift in global public opinion, which disseminated all the information the mainstream media censored.

As the country celebrated Palestine Solidarity Day on Friday, the prime minister thanked compatriots, who took to the streets in large numbers to support the Palestinians and condemn the Israeli aggression.

Prime Minister Imran said that since the establishment of Israel, Pakistan has stuck to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s position that this is an injustice to the Palestinian people and supported it at each forum.

Referring to the recent wave of Israeli aggression, the prime minister said he was at the Mosque of the Holy Prophets (peace be upon him) (Masjid-e-Nabvi) in Madina Munawara when Israeli forces attacked him. attacked worshipers of Al-Aqsa Mosque on the night of 27 Ramadan.

In addition, Palestinian families were also evicted from their homes and the attack by the most powerful army in the world also killed Palestinian children, he added.

Prime Minister Imran said that during his stay in Saudi Arabia, he met the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and called for the OIC to take a stand and bring the matter to the Nations. United.

He later said he also spoke with Saudi King Salman, received calls from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who called for the case to be brought to the the global body.

During a telephone conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the prime minister said he had assured him of Pakistan’s full support. The Muslim world as well as other righteous worlds stood by their side (the Palestinians), he added.

He said he tasked Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to raise the issue at the UN as well as with the OIC and other leaders of the Muslim world, who did so effectively, which was commendable.

He said that around 30 years ago, world public opinion changed when there was racial prejudice against Africans in South Africa, with the great powers also supporting the South African government of the day. .

But, he said, when world public opinion changed, the same powers forced the South African regime to grant equal rights to Africans and Asians.

I see a similar start. Global public opinion is changing. InshaAllah, world public opinion will force the great powers, which have so far supported Israel, to push for equal rights for the Palestinians. InshaAllah, the day will come when the Palestinian people will get their country, a righteous colony, and live as equal citizens like the Israelis do. We pray that the day will come soon, he said.