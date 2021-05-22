Opposition criticizes government GDP growth forecast





(Left to right) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Prime Minister Imran Khan and PML-N Chairman Shahbaz Sharif. The PTI-led government has a unique talent for being “absolutely shameless when it boldly and brazenly deceives the people,” says Bilawa Bhutto-Zardari. The growth rate – put forward by the PTI – this year is unrealistic, says Shahbaz Sharif. the government has estimated the GDP growth rate at 3.94% for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

Opposition party leaders on Saturday criticized the government’s announcement of expected growth in Pakistan’s gross domestic product (GDP) – which they said would reach 3.94 percent in fiscal year 2020-2021.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan’s GDP growth for fiscal year 2020-2021 was estimated at 3.94%, as he praised the government’s policy to help the economy grow. .

The government had previously estimated GDP growth of 2.1% for the outgoing fiscal year. The IMF and the World Bank, on the other hand, had predicted GDP growth of around 1.5% for the current fiscal year.

‘Unrealistic’

Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, in a series of tweets, said the country’s growth rate was 5.8% during the PML-N tenure, but the prime minister claims maintaining a growth rate of only 3.9%.

A representative of the SBP (State Bank of Pakistan) objected to the figure being overstated. PTI, in its first year, had increased the initial figure from 1.9% to 3.3%. year, too, they lied, “he said.

The PML-N chairman said independent economists had predicted a decline in real incomes for Pakistanis this year. “Therefore, the growth rate – put forward by PTI – this year is also unrealistic, which will be lower when revised.”

Shahbaz said that every week since February 5, prices have increased by 13%. “Prices are up 17% this week compared to last year.”

The PML-N chairman said middle-class households suffered a severe setback as the rate of inflation was so high that food prices increased by 14%.

“Imran is running the country only for his friends,” he said.

PTI has left five million people unemployed and 20 million in extreme poverty, he said, adding: “In a prosperous economy, inflation is low, employment is high, the government plans schools , hospitals and infrastructure. Where is our economy at? “

“ Faking the economic figures ”

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the PTI-led government has a unique talent for being “absolutely shameless when it boldly and brazenly deceives the people.”

The federal government has, from its first day in power, rigged the numbers and stacked the statistics in their favor, Bilawal said in a statement.

“Cheating on the economic numbers can feed the government’s big egos, but it doesn’t feed people. These alleged facts and figures bring to light the lived experience of people who are crushed by the economic failures of Imran Khan, ”he said.

The PPP chairman said that since the PTI formed the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa almost ten years ago, poverty levels have increased exponentially, with figures showing that poverty has risen from 9% to 27%. today.

On the other hand, under the PPP, the province of Sindh succeeded in reducing the poverty rate by 7.6%, the statement said. He added that Sindh’s PPP government has also overseen “Sindh’s per capita income increase”, with the province now “leading the rural and urban figures”.

“Despite crushing inflation and rapidly rising poverty levels, the federal government led by the PTI is preparing to levy taxes on the pensions of retired employees,” he said.

Bilawal said PPP is committed to protecting the rights of retirees and rejects any system that seeks to tax them. The 10% pension tax proposed in the next budget would only push people further to the brink.

“The powers that have imposed an unbelievably incompetent government and prime minister on the country have done the country and its future a terrible service,” he added.

