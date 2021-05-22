Jokowi called on to constantly support Palestine, without opening diplomatic relations with Israel





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) provide constant support to Palestine in the conflict with Israel. This was said by the president general of Balad Jokowi, Muhammad Muchlas Rowi. This attitude responds to attitude accusations of some people Jokowi which is soft in the case of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. “President Jokowi through Foreign Minister Retno at the United Nations General Assembly has shown his firm stance on the current Palestinian conflict. President Jokowi has also been consistent so far in never wanting to open any diplomatic relations with Israel, “Muchlas said, quoted by Antara, Saturday (22/5) According to Muchlas, this assertion and consistency led Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh to ask the president Jokowi directly by phone to mobilize the Islamic State and international support for Palestine. “Hamas leaders certainly know who the president is Jokowi, to the point that he dared to call directly and ask Indonesia to help mobilize support from other Islamic countries, ”he said. The armed conflict between Israel and Palestine in the Gaza Strip has finally ended, with a ceasefire between the two parties. However, the eleven-day conflict caused great destruction and casualties. Muchlas also praised the ceasefire on both sides and appreciated the two countries’ decision to end the armed clashes with the aim of ending violence in Gaza territory. << Grateful even if it remains sad and fragile. On the one hand, it is because of the ceasefire agreement, but on the other hand, there are many casualties and enormous destruction due to the war for just a few days. Especially the existence of civilian casualties, and public facilities such as hospitals and offices. The media that were also destroyed, "Muchlas said. However, he warned that a difficult task was before his eyes. Muchlas quoted Foreign Minister Retno’s final statement at the UN session, to end Israel’s occupation of Palestine. “The difficult task is before our eyes, namely to secure justice for Palestine. All Islamic countries must unite against Israel’s illegal actions and end the occupation in Palestine,” Muchlas said. [rhm]







