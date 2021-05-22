Boris Johnsons legacy could be the concreting of England | Phillip inman

When you consider the likely effects of Boris Johnson’s administration over the next three years, and possibly beyond, it’s easy to believe that his accomplishments will be close to or less than zero.

Thinking back to his time as mayor of London, he wasted most of his first term dealing with disputes between his close lieutenants before procrastinating over which of his limited set of overt commitments he would implement. It was only during his second term that he continued the capital’s cycle highways for many, his only visible achievement.

Still, to take a narrow view of his time as mayor would be a mistake. London’s skyline has changed dramatically during his tenure and much of Britain could follow suit as No.10.

It doesn’t matter whether he spends his time dozing while holding the helm or having fun with designer wallpaper. The winners can be trusted in the battle to become his lieutenants to accomplish the job which includes a particular form of property-based wealth creation.

It is no surprise that the scandals affecting the Johnson administration putting aside his own personal issues related to apartment renovations and subsidized vacations in the Caribbean, and the vast scale of corruption affecting the purchase of PPE and other essential items at the start of the pandemic involve real estate. offers.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick approved a $ 1 billion development in east London that shadow Communities Minister Steve Reed said saved former pornographer and real estate mogul Richard Desmond 150 million dollars in taxes and contributions to local equipment.

Reed tied the alleged Jenrick and Desmond deal, as many others did, with a modest gift of 12,500 from Desmond to the Conservative Party a few days later.

It’s true that Jenrick was always going to run into real estate developers at dinner parties and parties; what’s disturbing is how he fits into a pattern of behavior that runs through the Johnson administration.

Another closely related to Johnsons coat tails is Edward Udny-Lister. The former head of Wandsworth’s council became chief of staff towards the end of Johnsons’ first term as mayor and joined him as chief strategic adviser in Downing Street. Late last year he took over as chief of staff at No.10 after Dominic Cummings left.

Property developers were never far from Town Hall, and for Londoners it seemed like building plans were approved almost daily. The city is a sea of ​​towers, most of which are owned by foreigners and built without any obligation to include affordable homes.

An investigation by the Guardian found that several companies that had successfully secured building permits in London donated nearly $ 1million to the Conservative Party after Johnson became prime minister.

Boris Johnson launches his housing manifesto as a candidate for mayor in London, March 17, 2008. Photography: Ray Tang / Rex

Lord Udny-Lister recently resigned from his last role as envoy to the Gulf States after apologizing for not declaring a conflict of interest that arose when he approved a $ 187million loan taken out by the taxpayer for a real estate developer to whom he was paid. advise.

An earlier investigation by the Time found that he was paid nearly 500,000 by Malaysian real estate company EcoWorld between 2016 and 2019 while he was also chairman of Homes England, the housing authority responsible for financing affordable housing.

To say that Britain is a giant property turned for the benefit of a closed group of Conservative supporters may be overstating the makeup of the economy and its dependence on real estate values.

But when so many state agencies have found that their main task is to keep the housing market spinning, it certainly isn’t such an exaggeration.

The Bank of England says it is keeping interest rates near zero to support small and medium-sized businesses and the economy in general. But in truth, he’s more worried about falling house prices – such is the power of a collapsing real estate market to destroy consumer confidence and mortgage lenders’ balance sheets.

Many baby boomers now own their homes and see the value of their property as a barometer of their lifelong achievements as well as a vehicle for inheritance.

Many of them like the view from their homes and refuse to sanction planning requests near their homes. Once called Nimbys not in my garden for their disapproval of development in general, they are now the main target of this conservative obsession with property.

A new planning law will deprive them of their right to question planning demands once areas are targeted for expansion.

The old Nimbys are already presenting themselves as environmentalists in this new conflict. And good luck to them. The green agenda is a legitimate way to fight back.