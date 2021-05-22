Prime Minister Narendra Modis political puncture ball against terror in Jammu and Kashmir





A sea of ​​change occurred in Kashmir shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over the country. More importantly, his government implemented the Iron-Fist strategy in the valley to eliminate separatist groups. The Modi government has exposed its past terrorism files with the cooperation of national agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Law Enforcement Directorate (ED). In June 2017, when the NIA carried out its first raids in the valley, it not only accused some separatist leaders of instigating street violence (in the valley), but ensured their arrest, others who did not. were not placed behind bars were placed under house arrest. In a way, the pro-Pakistan gangs have been destroyed. Today the result is visible, now there are no more organized street protests, no more hartal appeals by the separatist leaders, no organized stone petting and the fiery Friday sermons of the mosques have completely gone. faded away. Separatists who published protest calendars are no longer visible on the ground. Their absence is seen as a sign of relief by the commoners who would not only lose their belongings but lose their kits and Kins with the calendar politics in the valley. On May 21, when Mirwaiz Maulvi Mohammad Farooq Shah, was shot dead by gunmen inside his home in 1990 and on the same date in 2002, Abdul Gani Lone (separatist leader) was killed in a ceremony of the late Mirwaiz in Eidgah (downtown Srinagar), separatist leaders would call for a complete stop of the valley and commoners would join. Earlier on May 21, the separatist leaders would also hold a rally in Eidgah to honor these two slain leaders, but today the same Eidgah becomes a playground for some local boys who have been seen playing cricket while following COVID-19 guidelines. On a call from Hurriyat Hawk, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, ordinary people gathered by tens of thousands in Eidgah, but today the same people don’t even know where he is, forget about the shutdown calls. Likewise, JKLF leader Yasin Malik languished in Tahir prison when Mirwaiz Umar Farooq fell completely silent. PM Modi’s message is clear and the separatist camp has understood it. However, the main concern of the security apparatus working in Kashmir is that local boys are joining the terrorist ranks. Police and security forces have been seen handing over local boys in many counterterrorism operations, but the majority would rather be killed than surrender. To crush the terror on the ground, it has been observed that the security apparatus has adopted some policies which include, cutting off terrorist support by shutting down the OGW network and those arrested (the harshest) are slapped with the law on Public Safety Police are hitting hard on terrorist modules which otherwise act as oxygen for terrorist outfits. Related

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos