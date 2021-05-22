How Federal Prosecutors Are Prosecuting Rudy Giuliani





The potential crime, detailed in search warrants federal agents executed at his Manhattan home and office, has often been dismissed by critics as a paperwork violation.

But legal experts say that especially in Giuliani’s case, a charge under the Foreign Agent Registration Act, or FARA, which requires individuals to disclose lobbying activities on behalf of the Justice Department to the Justice Department. of foreign governments or officials, should be considered a serious offense, one with geopolitical implications.

In recent years, it has been used to attack other allies of former President Donald Trump, including Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort.

“A FARA violation is more than a failure to register with the DOJ,” said Daniel S. Goldman, a former federal prosecutor who was director of investigations for the House Intelligence Committee when Trump was first indicted, an investigation that probed Giuliani’s efforts in Ukraine.

In Giuliani’s case, Goldman said, the whole of the allegations “go to the heart of our national security and our diplomatic and foreign relations.”

Prosecutors examine whether Giuliani may have lobbied for Ukrainian officials when he demanded the ouster of then-US Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch and urged Ukraine to investigate Trump’s political rival , then Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter, while continuing. these results as Trump’s lawyer.

Giuliani has not been charged with any crime. He said his activities in Ukraine took place in his capacity as Trump’s lawyer and that he “had never represented a Ukrainian national or official before the United States government.”

And while prosecutors appear to have enough evidence to obtain search warrants, FARA investigations sometimes fail to lead to charges.

“There has historically been reluctance [to bring such cases] because sometimes it’s a difficult charge, ”said Ryan Fayhee, a former national security attorney.

It is also possible that prosecutors are pursuing other charges against Giuliani. They have repeatedly pointed out that the grand jury investigation is ongoing, and on Thursday they revealed in court opposing Giuliani’s request to unseal affidavits supporting an earlier search of his iCloud account that “[a]Although there have been public reports of the existence of this investigation, much of the information contained in the affidavits is not publicly known. “

They also noted that the affidavits include “a discussion of significant amounts of documents which have not been publicly disclosed and which were obtained pursuant to search warrants and subpoenas” as well as “information provided by individuals. to the government by subpoena or otherwise “.

While executing search warrants in April, authorities seized 18 electronic devices, the Justice Department said, and took the devices after a period in which Giuliani and Trump struggled to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. However, to use this as evidence, prosecutors would need to obtain additional search warrants specific to other possible crimes. Months ago, prosecutors conducted inquiries related to his work in other countries, CNN reported, but the investigation is now focused primarily on his Ukraine-related activities.

However, even if Giuliani pushed for Yovanovitch’s exit and pressured the Ukrainian president to announce a Bidens investigation to advance Trump’s interests, he would still be vulnerable to a FARA charge if he had also sought these results on behalf of a Ukrainian official, Goldman said. .

“Yovanovitch’s thing is pretty clear, because it was a specific action that Giuliani was pushing and trying to influence the US government,” he said. “So if you can show that he was working on behalf of a specific business partner in Ukraine or [former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Viktor] Shokin, even if he was doing it for what he saw as Trump’s political advantage, it wasn’t necessarily for one reason. ”

Used to prosecute other Trump allies

Although FARA cases have been rare in recent decades, the Department of Justice has made a significant effort to prioritize them in recent years.

In 2017, Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about conversations with the Russian ambassador and admitted to making false statements in foreign lobbying files. on his work for Turkey. (Trump later pardoned Flynn.)

In 2018, former Trump adviser Rick Gates and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in connection with FARA violations (Trump later pardoned Manafort) .

And in March 2019, the DOJ decided to speed up its pursuit of foreign influence operations, in part by appointing a prosecutor who worked on Special Advocate Robert Mueller’s team to lead a revamped unit meant to crack down on foreigners. unregistered foreign agents.

But it can be difficult to hold the loads

However, FARA’s lawsuits have not always worked in the government’s favor.

In 2019, for example, Barack Obama’s former White House lawyer Greg Craig was indicted and charged with two crimes: making false statements to the FARA unit and withholding important related information. with the work he did for Ukraine.

During the investigative phase, Craig’s case had bounced between several prosecutor’s offices, including the Manhattan United States Attorney’s Office, where prosecutors declined to press charges, believing they did not have enough evidence. evidence. After Craig was indicted months later by the US attorney’s office in Washington, DC, the case collapsed. First, before trial, a judge dismissed the false statement charge against Craig. Then he was acquitted at trial.





