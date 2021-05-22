How Georgia Governor Kemp bounced back after Trump nearly destroyed him





AMELIA ISLAND, FLA. After his defeat in the presidential election last year, Donald Trump publicly berated Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

After Joe Biden won the Peach State by 0.23%, a margin of just 11,779 votes, Trump demanded Republican Kemp overturn the results, claiming voter fraud.

Kemps’ refusal to do so infuriated the former president and led to months of attacks from members of his own party. The governor quickly fell in the polls as a growing number of potential main opponents lined up to defeat him in the next election.

It seemed like everyone in the media had written Kemps’s political obituary. But then that all changed in a matter of days this spring when he enacted a voting measure that he said was necessary to restore confidence in elections in states with rules such as the requirement to produce a coin. identity to vote absent. Critics called the move restrictive.

President Biden called Jim Crow’s law for the 21st century an irresponsible reference to a morally bankrupt period in US history that restricted many basic rights of people of color, including the ability to vote.

The biggest Georgian companies, including Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines, have all sharply criticized the law, but Kemp not only remained unfazed by the attacks, but he took them head-on.

Even when Major League Baseball dealt the hardest blow by pulling the much-coveted All-Star Game out of the Atlanta Braves’ home stadium, an economic engine for any host city, Kemp held on.

Kemp told the Post he’s used to dealing with criticism from the left, especially from Joe Biden and Stacey Abram.

And now the governor of the first term is riding high. The latest Morning Consult poll shows he has rebounded with 74% of Republican voters now approving his professional performance by 15 percentage points from a minimum of 10 days before the vote bill was signed in March. He plans to run for governor again in 2022 and keep his seat.

This isn’t the first time this has happened, Kemp said in an interview with The Post. You have to learn when to choose your fights in politics, and it’s a fight worth fighting for.

Kemps’ reversal of fortune began when he stood like a wall of fire between his constituents and the cultural elites intimidating his state. He had the courage to sign a bill that was vilified by the mainstream media when he thought it made sense, and he refused to bow to the pressure when American companies punished his State.

A former state senator and secretary of state, Kemp, 57, said he had always resisted elites who demanded that he change his conservative policies to conform to their liberal worldview.

To me standing up to this is more important than any political party or anyone, including myself, and that’s what I’m fighting for, said Kemp, who also owns a small business. company with interests in real estate, construction and agriculture.

In 2019, several production companies in Hollywood, an industry that supported more than 92,000 jobs in Georgia, said they would no longer film in the state as long as the fetal cardiac abortion law remained in effect. A federal judge permanently blocked the law months after it was signed by Kemp, and since the measure never saw the light of day, the boycott faded.

In Happier Times: Brian Kemp greets President Trump as he arrives at Dobbins AFB on November 8, 2019.

When he was secretary of state, activists criticized Kemp for maintaining voters lists they called purges. His opponent to the governor, Democrat Stacey Abrams, called him a remarkable artist of voter suppression in 2018.

With the recent election bill, Kemp said all Republicans in the Georgia General Assembly voted for, regardless of what sector they represented. We had people in districts that Trump lost, and we had people in districts that Trump won 90% of the vote with, and they all supported that because it was a good bill.

After the vote, it was up to him to defend it, he said.

I knew how they were going to act, Kemp said of the reaction from progressive media and business. I fought like I always have.

Now, Kemp has regained his national reputation not by defending Trump, but by retaliating against Major League Baseball, Coke and Delta. His approach is key to how GOP politicians can convince voters in a post-Trump era, said Jeff Brauer, professor of political science at Keystone College.

For most of U.S. history, and certainly for the past two decades, politics in America has been intensely divided between economic / cultural elites and everyday working people, Brauer said.

“ You have to learn to choose your fights in politics, and it’s a fight worth fighting. ”

Kemp, on how he defended his state’s new electoral law amid a backlash

Brauer said that was true before Trump’s presidency and that it remains just as true now. Yes, Trump has successfully embraced such populism, but other politicians like Kemp have too, and will continue to do so, even without the Trumps brand attached.

Meanwhile, the vast network of anti-Trump elites still believe everything about right-wing politics is about the headlong billionaire from Queens. They never understood that his victory in 2016 was the result of the new populist conservative coalition of the Americas rather than the cause of it.

What the media fails to understand is that voters loved Trump not because of him, but because of his willingness to fight for them. Anyone who opposes the forces that disapprove of these voters and their values ​​of family, faith, capitalism and patriotism, they will support 100%.

This will be the X factor for GOP candidates in 2022 and 2024, especially among suburban voters who turned to Democrats in 2018 and 2020 because they were turned off by Trump’s harsh rhetoric, said Bawl.

The politicians [who] embracing the anti-elitism message will be a hit with voters, he concludes.

In short, what this populist coalition really wants is a candidate who will resist powerful cultural institutions and defend their communities. It’s not all about Trump and never has been.

Salena Zito is the co-author of The Great Revolt: Inside the Populist Coalition Reshaping American Politics.

