Latin America, new epicenter of covid-19; laboratories pledge to help but keep vaccine patents – MercoPress





Latin America, new epicenter of covid-19; laboratories undertake to help but keep patents on vaccines Saturday, May 22, 2021 – 08:51 UTC

Brazil is the most affected country in the region with 15,894,094 cases and 444,094 deaths. The total number of deaths from covid-19 in Latin American countries broke the psychological barrier of one million for the first time, it was reported on Friday. These figures contrast sharply with the clear improvements made in both North America and Europe, which have prompted experts to view Latin America as the new epicenter of the pandemic. Of the 31.5 million people infected since the end of February 2020, 3.5 million are still fighting the virus today Brazil is the most affected country in the region with 15,894,094 cases and 444,094 deaths. Argentina (3,447,044 infections and 72,699 deaths) and Mexico (2,232,510 and 51,076) make up the top three in the region and, along with Colombia and Peru, account for 90% of all deaths in the region. region. Meanwhile, the world’s 20 largest economies and the world’s leading developers of anti-ovid vaccines agreed on Friday in Rome to step up efforts to end the current pandemic as quickly as possible by providing vaccines to the poorest regions of the world. planet at a faster rate. . With some 1.53 billion doses administered worldwide, only about 1% of them were in Africa, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported. “We should bow our heads in shame, ?? South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said at a special G-20 pandemic summit hosted by Italy and the European Commission. “We are in a global war against a pandemic. When you are at war and everyone is an ally, you must use all your weapons without hiding behind profit at the cost of your life, ”he added. But despite all the rhetoric and pressure from US President Joseph Biden, there was no consensus to waive valuable vaccine patents and Pfizer and BioNTech pledged to make 1 billion doses available to countries over. poor at a reduced price this year and another billion in 2022.. Johnson & Johnson has pledged 200 million doses to COVAX, a vaccine distribution program co-led by the WHO, while the EU has pledged € 1 billion ($ 1.2 billion) to build manufacturing centers vaccines in Africa. “As we prepare for the next pandemic, our priority must be to ensure that together we overcome the current pandemic. We need to vaccinate the world and do it quickly, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said in his opening speech. At the same time, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday pledged $ 3 billion over the next three years to help developing countries recover from the pandemic and proposed the establishment of an international forum on cooperation in vaccines.







