Farmer leader Balbir Rajewal accuses Center of not resuming talks; AAP writes PM Modi- The New Indian Express

CHANDIGARH: Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal on Saturday accused the Union government of not resuming talks, saying the farmers never denied having had a dialogue on central farm laws.

“No meeting has been called by the central government after January 22. The way forward for talks has been interrupted on the government side. We have never refused to hold talks,” Rajewal said. to the media here.

He added that a letter had also been written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the resumption of talks.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of more than 40 protesting farmers’ unions and leading the protests, wrote to the prime minister on Friday, calling for resumption of talks on the three agricultural laws they fought against. at the borders of Delhi. since November of last year.

Several rounds of talks between farmers and the government have failed to break the deadlock over the three central laws.

A government panel met with peasant leaders on January 22.

There have been no talks between the two sides since January 26, when the rally of farmers’ tractors in the nation’s capital turned violent.

Rajewal on Saturday warned the central government that he would organize campaigns like they did in the West Bengal assembly ballots against him in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

He added that a national convention of all peasant organizations would be organized to further intensify their struggle.

A date in this regard, however, could not be finalized due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rajewal, who is the chairman of the Union Bhartiya Kisan (Rajewal) faction, said May 26 would be considered a “dark day” to mark the six months of their protest at the Delhi border.

On this day, people should hoist black flags at their homes, shops, industries and tractors to protest against farm laws.

On top of that, effigies of the prime minister will also be burned on May 26, he said.

Rajewal also accused the BJP-led government in Haryana of trying to defame the ongoing farmers’ protest at Delhi’s borders by claiming it could spread the COVID-19 infection.

The farmer chief said he took the necessary steps to protect himself against infection at the borders of the Tikri and Singhu protest sites.

On May 13, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urged farmers to suspend agitation amid the grim COVID-19 situation, saying their movements to and from “dharna” sites were spreading the disease. infection in villages.

Rajewal said he placed 10 oxygen cylinders in a hospital near the protest site.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi party on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to humbly accept the farmers’ invitation to discuss the Center’s agricultural laws and resolve the issue.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, PAA MP Bhagwant Mann and the party’s Punjab co-charge Raghav Chadha also claimed that 470 had died during the unrest, which is unfortunate and unfortunate. painful.

“The government has not made any attempt to negotiate with the farmers since January 22, which is not in the interests of the farmers and the whole nation,” they added.

While the peasant leaders once again called for talks, the prime minister should accept the invitation with humility and resume talks on the issue, resolving it definitively, they said.

Leaders said farmers are the backbone of the country and have had to protest their demands at the cost of their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Concerned about their future, the country’s farmers, including the elderly, children and women, have left their homes and settled on the Delhi borders, which is also against human rights,” said they added.

Farmers demand the repeal of the Agricultural Trade and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Law of 2020; Farmers’ Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) on Price Insurance and Agricultural Services, 2020; and the Essential Commodities Act 2020 (amendment).

They described the laws as being business friendly.

However, the government has argued that the laws are to their advantage.

“We give ‘kadha’ (a drink to boost immunity) to every protester. We also distribute vitamin A, C, D and other medicines, ”he said.

Rajewal lamented that no one so far has come to vaccinate farmers in Tikri and Singhu despite a request from the Sonipat administration of Haryana more than 20 days ago.

