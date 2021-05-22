



The world of cricket remembers Sachin Tendulkar as perhaps the greatest batsman to ever live. The “Master Blaster” had a glorious 24-year career for India and broke many records. Tendulkar remains the top run-getter in ODI test and cricket and has scored over 34,000 international races from his 664 top-level outings.

Tendulkar’s remarkable feats with the bat are well known, but his contribution as a bowler is rarely recognized or mentioned. Sachin Tendulkar bagged 201 international wickets, including 46 in testing, one during his solo outing in T20I. But it was in the ODIs that Tendulkar, the medium-stimulator turned spinner, produced its best and took 154 wickets.

At a time when teams like India relied heavily on their part-time employees to build up the fifth bowler quota, Sachin Tendulkar was the most skilled of the bunch. Tendulkar could bowl sew, offer a spin off, and also become a leg spinner depending on the demand of the situation. And do it all with good control and consistency.

Tendulkar beautifully combined his impressive mastery of the craft with his excellent grasp of the game to pose a challenge to opposition batsmen. He took 123 ODI wickets against the top 8 nations at a sizable savings rate of 5.06 while delivering nearly 6 overs per set.

Weird Facts: Sachin Tendulkar Made More ODI Deliveries Than A Few Legends

Tendulkar is one of those few part-time employees who can boast of two races at five wickets. He won one against Australia and the other against Pakistan, the latter being renowned spin players. Among all the spinners to have played for India, Tendulkar is still the fourth highest wicket taker in the country, behind only Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh and Ravindra Jadeja and ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin. Globally, Sachin Tendulkar is 20th in the list of top wicket shooters.

This reflects Tendulkar’s longevity and unmistakable skill set that he notably made more deliveries in ODIs than some of the prominent names in the game including Malcolm Marshal, Imran Khan, Shoaib Akhtar, Dale Steyn, Lance Klusener, Mitchell Johnson. Tendulkar’s tally of 8,054 ODI deliveries is higher than that of Marshal (7,175), Imran (7,461), Akhtar (7,764), Johnson (7,489), Steyn (6,256) and Klusener (7,336).

Another strange but remarkable fact about spinner Sachin Tendulkar is from the still memorable 2001 test run at home against Australia. Everyone remembers how a young Harbhajan Singh dominated the best batting lineup in the world at the time – winning a whopping 32 wickets at 17.03 per coin. But it’s not so fresh in the memories that Tendulkar was only second behind the Turbanator among the wicket takers for India.

In a series where mainstays Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath were missing, Harbhajan became a hero for Sourav Ganguly and his team and became an Indian cricket star overnight. However, Tendulkar also contributed some very crucial and timely breakthroughs, delivering a 3/31 spell on the last day of the unforgettable Kolkata test.

Tendulkar fired Matthew Hayden, Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne in his 11 overs and provided a skillful hand on the other end, with Harbhajan, of course, proving to be the primary destroyer.

Left arm coach Zaheer Khan also took 3 wickets in this series, but his cost much more than Tendulkar, whose fate saw India complete their inspiring turnaround at Eden Gardens and ultimately won the historical series 2-1.

