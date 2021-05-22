Legal intrigue swirls over former Trump leader Weisselberg: five key points





Donald Trump's longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg faces that escalate legal risks on multiple fronts due to questionable financial activity linked to the former president and the Trump organization.

Weisselberg is said to be the subject of a criminal tax investigation by the New York Attorney General and an overlapping investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney, whose offices have begun to coordinate efforts.

The pace of investigations seems to have accelerated in recent months. Many details still remain unknown, including the scale of Weisselberg’s potential wrongdoing and the possible evidence he could give prosecutors about Trump and his business dealings.

Here are five questions and answers about Weisselberg.

Why are investigators turning to Weisselberg?

In short: Trump. Prosecutors are said to aim to topple Weisselberg, which means winning his cooperation as a witness against the former president and his company, who are being screened for a range of potential financial wrongdoing, including criminal fraud.

As Trump’s top leader for four decades, Weisselberg could prove to be an invaluable source of information.

According to Weisselberg’s former daughter-in-law, Jennifer Weisselberg, Trump and his CFO were virtually inseparable when working in the hallway of each other on the 26th floor of Trump Tower. She believes her former stepfather’s testimony would be damning if he cooperated with investigators.

You walk down the hall, it’s Allen-Donald, Allen-Donald, they’re not doing anything separately, she told The New Yorker. Allen would know everything.

Legal experts say a witness like Weisselberg could be crucial in any future prosecution of Trump or his company, especially given the difficulty in securing a guilty verdict in tax-related cases.

Allen Weisselberg’s attorney, Mary Mulligan of Friedman Kaplan Seiler & Adelman, declined to comment and told The Hill that Weisselberg also declined to comment. Duncan Levin, an attorney for Jennifer Weisselberg, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

How could he help prosecutors build a case against Trump?

Weisselberg could provide direct evidence of potential crimes and provide details of the financial situation of Trump Organizations.

He was one of the only people involved in preparing Trump tax returns, says Michael Cohen Michael Cohen Michael Cohen predicts Trump will turn on his family after criminal investigation revelation Michael Cohen mocks Trump with the image of former president behind bars Trump lashes out at prosecutors for felony investigation of the company MORE, trumps the former lawyer and fixer who then spoke out against Trump.

One angle that prosecutors would have sought is whether the Trumps company gave employee benefits instead of higher wages in order to reduce the tax burden on the company. Among the alleged recipients are Weisselberg himself and members of his family, who are said to have had greatly reduced or free access to Trump-owned apartments in Manhattan.

Jennifer Weisselberg told CNN she believed Trump paid for the tuition of one of her two children at an upscale Manhattan private school that cost $ 54,000 per year per child (and said Allen had paid for the other child). Manhattan District Attorney’s Office Cyrus Vance reportedly assigned the school to tuition payment statements.

Tax law generally considers employee benefits to be taxable, which companies are responsible for paying. Weisselberg could tell prosecutors to what extent these employee benefits have not been reported to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Trump, for his part, dismissed the investigations as a partisan witch hunt, noting that the two offices involved in the investigations are run by Democrats.

These investigations have also been going on for years, with members and associates of the Trump organization being violently attacked, harassed and threatened, in order to say something bad about the 45th President of the United States, Trump said in a statement. .

What other investigative threads are known to the public at this time?

Investigators from Vances’ Office and New York Attorney General’s Office Letitia James are reportedly investigating whether the Trumps Company has misled lenders, insurance companies and tax collectors.

Among the millions of pages of documents in evidence are eight years of Trumps tax returns, which Vances’ office obtained in February after a lengthy legal battle.

One theory is that the company inflated the value of assets to obtain more favorable terms for bank loans, insurance and tax breaks, and deflated their value to reduce the amount owed in property taxes.

Investigators are also looking at possible tax evasion related to the Seven Springs estate, a New York property in the Trump Organizations portfolio, as well as quiet payments to Stormy Daniels, an adult movie star who says she had an affair with Trump. , which he denies.

None of the investigating offices responded to requests for comment.

What are investigators doing to gain Weisselberg’s cooperation?

Weisselberg has not been formally charged with wrongdoing at this point, but the growing prospect that he could face criminal charges provides key leverage for prosecutors.

In March, Vances’ office reportedly assigned cases to Weisselberg Bank, which could signal an escalation of the investigation.

Members of the Weisselberg family also appear to be on investigators’ radar.

His former daughter-in-law Jennifer is said to be cooperating with investigators. In April, Vances’ office executed a summons to appear before a grand jury over his financial records, which are believed to date back decades.

Investigators may also be interested in one of Weisselberg’s two sons, Barry, who worked for the Trump organization for about two decades.

Barry, in a 2018 deposition resulting from his divorce from Jennifer, said his father largely funded the extravagant lifestyle he and Jennifer had lived during 14 years of marriage, with Allen apparently insuring the cars, rent, expenses. fees, medical bills and other expenses.

Barbara Res, a former Trump Organization employee, said she believed Weisselberg was very concerned that her children were at risk of legal threats.

I don’t think Weisselberg will leave her children in jail, she told MSNBC.

Would he want to turn Trump over?

The pressure on Weisselberg to turn around increases. At the same time, however, Weisselberg is seen as fiercely loyal to Trump.

Trump’s allies have a mixed record when faced with the choice to stand by Trump and bear all the consequences, or turn against him in exchange for leniency.

Some longtime Trump allies have remained silent and, rather than looking back, have been convicted or served time in jail. FBI should shut FARA’s tap Michael Cohen on Giuliani’s legal fees: He won’t get Trump Cohen’s ‘two cents’ on Giuliani: ‘Chickens are coming home to roost’ MORE, former director Paul Manafort campaign campaign Paul John Manafort There was collusion between Trump and Russia and Trump pardoned Treasury collus: Manafort associate passed ‘sensitive’ campaign data to Russian intelligence Hunter Biden blows up Trump in a new book: “ A Vile Man with a Vile Mission ” MORE and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

But these men remained silent while Trump was still in the White House, and their silence was later greeted in the closing days of the Trump presidency with a pardon.

Weisselberg wouldn’t be the first Trump associate to do an about-face. Cohen, former Trump lawyer, cooperated with former special advocate Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Mueller Senate Democrats urge Garland not to challenge court order to release Trump’s obstruction memo Why a special advocate is guaranteed if Biden chooses Yates, Cuomo, or Jones while AG Barr appeals to investigating attorney Russia is investigating origins as special advocate for the Russia investigation, as well as New York investigators who are look at Trump and his company.

Cohen said Weisselberg should determine whether or not loyalty to Donald Trump means going to jail. During an appearance on MSNBC, he added that prosecutors have powers that most people don’t understand.

When they attack you with all the force of the government, you really have no choice but to accept the plea, because one, they can destroy you financially, Cohen said. And the threat of incarceration is enough for people to start responding and cooperating.

Jennifer Weisselberg told CNN this week that she believes he will become a witness against Trump. Previously, however, she was more equivocal, citing Weisselberg’s inordinate dedication to the former president.

Its full value does Donald love me today? It is his whole life, his fundamental being. He’s obsessed. He has more feelings and adoration for Donald than for his wife, she told The New Yorker in a March article. When asked if I would return, she said, I don’t know. For Donald, it’s a business. But for Allen, it’s a love story.

