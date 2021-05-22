Boris Johnson warned he must support Biden’s campaign against big tax avoiders





Boris Johnson has been warned not to make Britain strange in a global campaign by rich countries against large-scale tax evasion. The call for an international minimum corporate tax rate – the one big business should pay – is led by US President Joe Biden. It would hit giants like Google, Amazon and Facebook who are legitimately reducing their tax bills by shifting profits from one country to another. Britain is the only G7 country not to support the plan, although the Prime Minister will chair the summit that will discuss it in Cornwall next month. That would mean an increase in the UK rate of 18% currently to the Presidents’ target of 21% – a massive additional tax bill of 13.5 billion for businesses. What is your opinion? Give your opinion in the comments section





(Image: AFP via Getty Images)

France, Canada, Germany, Italy and Japan have all indicated their support for the presidential initiative. It would hit companies like online giant Amazon and large tech multinationals and phone companies. Labor say the money could be used to fund health, the public sector and boost local communities. Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy have jointly written to their government counterparts to say that the Biden proposal is a unique opportunity to prevent large multinationals from avoiding UK taxes.





(Image: Getty Images)

In their letter, the two men say: The UK is the only G7 member that is lukewarm about the idea. “This is concerning given that we as hosts control the agenda for the summit. They say the goal is to end smart accounting that businesses can use to legitimately lower their tax bills by shifting profits from one country to another. Ms Reeves said: Boris Johnson and his Chancellor promised to fight tax evasion, but they failed every time.



Since coronavirusto Brexit, our daily political newsletter is here to guide you through these turbulent times. The newsletter is sent out twice daily with the latest news from UK and world politics, as well as leading opinions and analysis. You can register here. “This global pact would bring billions in additional taxes to the benefit of Great Britain. Mr Sunak said companies like Google, Amazon and Facebook must pay their fair share of taxes and that he will seek an international deal when the G7 meets in Carbis Bay on how to tax these companies. No details have yet emerged from Downing Street or the Treasury on a concrete level. Mr Sunak and the Prime Minister are resisting any increase in corporate taxes, a conservative totem pole to encourage business confidence. The Chancellor cut it down by 19%, with effect in April only. Any move would require a new international treaty between the 37 members of the world trade group, the OECD. Amazon insists it pays all required taxes in the UK, which stood at $ 293 million out of sales of $ 13.7 billion according to the latest official figures.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos