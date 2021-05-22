Shimron Hetmyer and Johnson Charles will participate in the HBL PSL 6 Abu Dhabi stage





Shimron hetmyer

© Reuters

Famous West Indian batting duo T20 of Shimron Hetmyer and Johnson Charles were submitted as a replacement pick by Multan Sultans in an online session held with franchise representatives on Tuesday night. Replacement choices made in a virtual draft in the presence of representatives of the six franchises Total of 12 players replaced or added by the original HBL PSL 6 teams Player participation depends on compliance with the travel and quarantine conditions for the League of Abu Dhabi to resume the first week of June, the remaining 20 matches will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Hard-hitting southpaw Hetmyer will make his HBL PSL debut while wicket-keeper Charles has represented Quetta Gladiators as well as the Sultans in previous editions of HBL PSL.

Previously, it was decided that all teams will be entitled to 20-member teams and the teams submitted a total of 12 picks which included the substitution as well as the 19th and 20th player submissions for some of the teams. Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars have not made any selections for their 20th player which they will make later, if necessary.

Besides Hetmyer and Charles, the sultans also chose Hammad Azam and Muhammad Waseem (UAE).

The Gladiators chose Jack Wildermuth (Australia), Jake Weatherald (Australia), Zahir Khan (Afghanistan) and Khurram Shehzad as their pick.

Qalandars chose Tim David (Singapore) and Sultan Ahmed of the United Arab Emirates. United added Mohammad Akhlaq, Zalmi added Bismillah Khan and Kings added Mohammad Haris Khan to their respective squads.

The HBL PSL 6 teams for the Abu Dhabi match:

Final squads (in alphabetical order):

Islamabad United – Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem, Ashraf Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar and Zeeshan Zameer

Karachi Kings – Imad Wasim (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood and Zeeshan Malik

Lahore Qalandars – Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Shakib al Hasan (replacement to be announced soon), Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasana, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed (replaces Joe Burns), Tim David, Zaid Alam and Zeeshan Ashraf

Multan Sultans – Mohammad Rizwan (c), Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Obed McCoy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahid Afridi, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer (immune available), Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir and Muhammad Waseem

Peshawar Zalmi– Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller (partially available), Fabian Allen (partially available), Fidel Edwards (partially available), Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal , Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Waqar Salamkheil, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik and Umaid Asif

Quetta Gladiators – Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Andre Russell (partially available), Anwar Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain , Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood and Zahir Khan

