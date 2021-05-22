Politics
New talks in Cyprus should start with 2 states, not communities: Erdogan
The Turkish president spoke virtually on Saturday at the opening ceremony of an irrigation tunnel to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), commenting on the Cypriot issue.
If there are to be new talks on Cyprus, these should no longer take place between the two communities, but between the two states, ”Recep Tayyip Erdogan said via a live video link to the event website. to the TRNC. “
Stressing that the equal status and sovereign equality of Turkish Cypriots must be confirmed before new negotiations can begin, Erdogan said the latest Cyprus talks held informally in Geneva last month were inconclusive due to “the uncompromising attitude of the Greek side, detached from the facts. on the island.”
Noting that Turkey delivered 75 million cubic meters of water per year to the TRNC via an undersea pipeline, he said Ankara was determined “not to leave Turkish Cyprus in need of other people” , with its projects to eliminate the risk of water scarcity.
“Our aim is for the TRNC to develop and strengthen so that the Turkish Cypriot people have a more prosperous future,” he added.
New irrigation system
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said the territory of the TRNC, which has long been in need of water, will become fertile with the new watering system and irrigation in the runoff.
Economic and development cooperation between the two countries will help the rise of the sovereign TRNC which can stand up with confidence, Oktay said.
