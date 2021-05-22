a fascist leader – HS Insider





Fascism: a government system led by a dictator with complete power, suppressing opposition and criticism by force, regimenting all industry, commerce, etc., and emphasizing aggressive nationalism and often racism .

According to Robert Paxton, political scientist and historian specializing in fascism, former President Trump had shown signs of fascism during his 2016-2020 presidential term with threats of violence, media use and exploitation by Americans feared, but he had never crossed the line.

That is until Trump incites the Capitol uprising to call off the 2020 election, resembling a fascist march to Paris in 1934, where World War I veterans attempted to break into the French parliament, according to Paxton.

However, in Trump’s second impeachment trial on charges of inciting insurgency, Trump was acquitted because votes to convict him failed to reach the necessary two-thirds of senators, or 67 votes. This means that even though he lost the 2020 election and was impeached twice by the House of Representatives, Trump can run for president again in 2024, according to NPR.

Although Trump was acquitted in his second impeachment trial, Trump is not expected to be re-elected by U.S. voters in 2024 due to his role in inciting the capital’s insurgency, spreading propaganda and disinformation on the media that created chaos and danger, and the solicitation of foreign countries to interfere with both. its 2016 and 2020 elections.

On January 6, former President Trump mutinied democracy by inciting a violent riot on Capitol Hill under the pretext that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from him by Biden. Trump had claimed election fraud since the election results, and on January 6 he manipulated that sentiment to spark an uprising among his supporters and said: If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have any more. country.

By alluding to violence and riots through his diction in the term “fight,” Trump knew the consequences of his speech and the uprising that would ensue. While it can be argued that Trump was only promoting a peaceful protest using figurative language, Trumps’ statement was worded as a call for extreme action in which violence may have been necessary.

In addition, Trump directed his supporters towards the Capitol building exclaiming: We are going to the Capitol.

Trump was aware of the crowd’s violent demeanor, but continued to lead them towards the Capitol building, causing injuries and deaths. These events happened because Trump attempted to deny democracy and use violence and fear to overturn the election results, rendering him unfit for the presidency.

Not only did Trump attempt to deny the fact that he lost the 2020 presidential election, but Trump also spread misinformation and dangerous information to the media. Trump promoted hydroxychloroquine as a cure for Covid-19 even though it was proven not to be, creating chaos in a pandemic where information is crucial to keeping people safe.

He posted a video on Twitter claiming that hydroxychloroquine is a cure for Covid and that you don’t need a mask to slow the spread of the coronavirus, according to CNBC.

The spread of this disinformation threatened the well-being of citizens who listened to and believed Trump. As president, Trump should have been a trusted source of information that American citizens could trust due to the influence of the president’s position. However, Trump did not listen to the facts and instead published what he believed to be true, even if it was not.

It has been ly proven that hydroxychloroquine does not cure the coronavirus. A study from the New England Journal of Medicine found it was no better than a placebo at preventing infections with the virus.

Another study from the National Institutes of Health found that patients who received the drug were more likely to be seriously ill within 48 hours than those who had not received it at all, according to CNBC.

Even though the facts were available and knowledgeable doctors had undermined the credibility of hydroxychloroquine, Trump still claimed that it was a cure for the coronavirus solely based on personal experience, creating unrest and danger.

Trump claimed the 2020 election was rigged by Biden, but at the same time he attempted to illegally interfere with his 2016 and 2020 elections by asking foreign countries to help him expose his opponents.

In 2016, he asked the Russians to search for missing emails from Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. Russian asked if he was joking, but Trump said no. On the same day, Russian intelligence services made their first attempt to break into Clinton’s personal office.

This action was an illegal attempt to interfere with the 2016 election by Trump, which runs counter to the democratic process in the United States.

According to Kate Brannen, Trump repeated this act for the 2020 election by asking Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and pressuring China for information on Joe Bidens’ son Hunter Biden. His solicitation of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy led to his first indictment in 2019 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress revealing the degree of his crime.

Additionally, in an interview with ABC, Trump mentions that he would have no problem accepting foreign dirt to help him win and would not alert the FBI.

Trump is making it clear that he would not follow the democratic process of the US election and use illegal means if it meant winning the presidential election, thus proving his unworthiness as President of the United States.

While some readers might believe that Trump is not guilty of his charges because he was acquitted in his two impeachment trials, Trump has consistently been indicted twice on the basis of illegal actions and voting. 57-43 to convict former President Trump in his second impeachment trial was the biggest support from both sides in a presidential impeachment trial.

Trump was acquitted in both impeachment trials because the necessary two-thirds out of a hundred senators who would need to convict him have not been met, according to The Guardian. Because such a large majority of the Senate is needed to convict a president, it is very difficult to remove a president from office and this has never happened before in history.

However, the vote appeared to be bipartisan support for the condemnation, according to The Guardian. The result reflected both the obvious raw anger of senators at Trump’s conduct and the strong hold he has over his party, according to The Guardian.

Because Trump’s impeachment trial was the closest to a president’s conviction, it can be shown how Trump’s actions threatened democracy in the United States and that although he was acquitted, Trump did not. should not be allowed to have another presidential term.

While some American voters may believe in Trump’s innocence and ability as president because he was acquitted in his two impeachment trials, Trumps is acting by instigating an insurgency on Capitol Hill based on his claims according to which he was the rightful winner of the 2020 presidential election, his use of the media to spread misinformation that could have threatened people’s lives and his invitation to a foreign influence to support each other in the presidential elections prove his unworthiness of the position of president.

Therefore, Trump is not expected to be re-elected in 2024 by American voters to protect the situation and democratic values ​​of the United States. Trump revealed his authoritarian stance when he rioted against the Capitol building causing deaths and injuries and his lawless behavior in asking foreign countries such as Russia, China and Ukraine for information that would help him win the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

He has also proven his inability to help the American people by expressing false information on public media deemed dangerous and misleading.

If you are a U.S. citizen, it is your job to do your part to protect the democratic government by voting responsibly in the 2024 presidential election for someone who will work to improve our country and the world, instead of holding them back.

