UPDATE 2-Yuan Longping, the man who helped feed China, dies at 91





(Add a background, a reaction) SHANGHAI / BEIJING, May 22 (Reuters) – Yuan Longping, a Chinese agronomist known for developing the first hybrid rice varieties in the 1970s and staving off hunger for millions of people died on Saturday at the age of 91 in central Hunan Province, Xinhua News Agency said. Yuan has helped China grow the high-yielding hybrid rice needed to feed nearly a fifth of the world’s population on less than 9% of its arable land. He died of organ failure at the Changsha City Center Hospital, local media reported. The yuan was highly respected in China, whose vast population was ravaged by food shortages in the mid-20th century. Shortly after a nationwide famine in the 1960s, Yuan devoted himself to researching how to increase crops, growing the world’s first high-yielding hybrid rice variety in 1973. His comment that Chairman Mao did not study crop science on Mao Zedongs’ agricultural policy in 1958 put him under political pressure, but he survived because officials wanted to protect his research, Yuan told a Chinese magazine in 2016. Feeding more than 1.4 billion people in the world’s second-largest economy remains a huge task for Chinese policymakers as consumers demand a greater variety of food products and global tensions impact the grain trade. Last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the country to maintain a sense of crisis over food security, prompting many local governments to launch related campaigns and restaurants to increase penalties for wasted buffets. Yuan worked in the fields until the beginning of this year. One of his most recent projects was to develop rice tolerant to saline and alkaline salts. His work team was invited to undertake a trial planting of this strain in Dubai in 2018, Xinhua reported. Changsha residents gathered near the Rice Research Institute where Yuan worked to pay tribute to the scientist, local media reported. In a comment, Xinhua said the Chinese flags could be half-masted to honor the Yuan’s contribution to Chinese agriculture. Reporting by Zhang Yan in Shanghai, Yilei Sun and Ryan Woo in Beijing; Edited by Lincoln Feast and Ros Russell

