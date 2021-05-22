Airlangga participated in the exchange of presidential candidates thanks to the results of the poll

These four ministers are the results of a survey published by the Grassroots Strategic Consulting (ARSC) institute.

The survey was conducted by telephone using a stratified random sampling method with a margin of error of approximately 2.9% and a confidence level of 95%.

The survey published by the ARSC was conducted from April 26 to May 8, 2021 and involved 1,200 respondents in 34 provinces with the lowest age of 17 or who had previously met the voter requirements.

In response to the results of the investigation, the head of the winning body of the Golkar Party elections of the PDP, Maman Abdurahman, said that the Covid-19 pandemic factor is affecting the public’s assessment of the selection of personalities who will become future leaders.

Therefore, according to Mom, the public will see who is really serious and is overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing economic recovery efforts.

He said that until now Airlangga Hartarto has always focused on managing and controlling Covid-19 and the recovery of the Indonesian economy.

The Golkar party, he said, from top to bottom has not evolved optimally. Indeed, it always carries out an internal consolidation within the party.

“We haven’t moved yet, as if we are still in first gear because we are still focused on internal party consolidation,” he said.

According to him, a presidential candidate cannot only be seen from the factors of eligibility and popularity. However, what about also the track record and competence of the ability to solve national problems.

Meanwhile, political observer Airlangga Pribadi said in previous elections, the Golkar party was often one of the determinants of political contestation.

“Golkar can act likeking makerin a political context. This has to be taken into account because it is still early days, ”he said.

According to him, the results of the survey can be seen who started first and who are still heating up. Prabowo Subianto and Sandiaga Uno are known to be presidential and vice-presidential candidates in 2019, which of course has already been popular.[rea]