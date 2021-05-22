Politics
Airlangga participated in the exchange of presidential candidates thanks to the results of the poll
These four ministers are the results of a survey published by the Grassroots Strategic Consulting (ARSC) institute.
“Sandiaga Uno got 25.26% eligibility, Prabowo Subianto 19.17% and Airlangga Hartarto 9.79% and Tri Rismaharini 7.69%,” ARSC researcher Bagus Balghi in Jakarta (22 / 5/2021).
The survey published by the ARSC was conducted from April 26 to May 8, 2021 and involved 1,200 respondents in 34 provinces with the lowest age of 17 or who had previously met the voter requirements.
The survey was conducted by telephone using a stratified random sampling method with a margin of error of approximately 2.9% and a confidence level of 95%.
In response to the results of the investigation, the head of the winning body of the Golkar Party elections of the PDP, Maman Abdurahman, said that the Covid-19 pandemic factor is affecting the public’s assessment of the selection of personalities who will become future leaders.
Therefore, according to Mom, the public will see who is really serious and is overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing economic recovery efforts.
He said that until now Airlangga Hartarto has always focused on managing and controlling Covid-19 and the recovery of the Indonesian economy.
The Golkar party, he said, from top to bottom has not evolved optimally. Indeed, it always carries out an internal consolidation within the party.
“We haven’t moved yet, as if we are still in first gear because we are still focused on internal party consolidation,” he said.
According to him, a presidential candidate cannot only be seen from the factors of eligibility and popularity. However, what about also the track record and competence of the ability to solve national problems.
Meanwhile, political observer Airlangga Pribadi said in previous elections, the Golkar party was often one of the determinants of political contestation.
“Golkar can act likeking makerin a political context. This has to be taken into account because it is still early days, ”he said.
According to him, the results of the survey can be seen who started first and who are still heating up. Prabowo Subianto and Sandiaga Uno are known to be presidential and vice-presidential candidates in 2019, which of course has already been popular.[rea]
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]