Shahid Afridi confirms his daughter’s engagement to Shaheen Shah





Former Pakistani cricket captain Shahid Khan Afridi announced on Saturday that his eldest daughter will marry Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi in the future.

Shahid was asked about his daughter’s engagement to Shaheen in a recent interview with a private channel, and he replied that God willing the young melon would be his son-in-law in the future.

Shaheen had no relationship with his daughter prior to this development, according to the cricketer.

“We Afridis have eight tribes, Shaheen,” said the former captain, “and we are from different tribes.”

He went on to say that Shaheen’s parents had a strong desire for the two families to formalize their friendship over the past two years.

Shahid said her daughter aspires to be a doctor and has yet to decide whether to continue her education in Pakistan or England.

Ayaz Khan, Shaheen’s father, had previously addressed the media, confirming that the two families had a long history of friendship and that Shahid’s family had accepted the proposal.

In the same interview, Shahid Afridi said that instead of relying on Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari, former Pakistani cricket captain Shahid Afridi urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to solve the problems of former Pakistan.

Shahid Afridi discussed Prime Minister Imran Khan in an interview that recently went viral on social media, and said that even when he was not the Prime Minister, his speeches were very strong and would have a big impact on his public.

The whole nation used to get up in excitement every time Imran Bhai gave a speech in the past. But now he’s giving a lot of explanations, said Shahid Afridi.

Advising the prime minister, he said: Imran Bhai should now leave Zardari and Nawaz Sharif alone, as he has been talking about it wherever he goes for two and a half years.

Leave what previous governments did and focus on what you need to do now, Afridi suggested to the prime minister. God has given you the opportunity, so that you can make a change.

Many who voted for Imran Khan in 2013 expected him to reform something, according to Afridi.

Find out more: https://pakobserver.net/lifestyle-pakistan/

Learn more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos