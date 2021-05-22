Butler ‘smuggled 27,000 organic foods to Downing Street for Boris’







The food was reportedly delivered in plain white bags by a butler on a Boris bicycle (Photo: Steve Back / Getty) A butler secretly brought around 27,000 luxury organic foods to Downing Street for the Prime Minister, it has been claimed. The food was reportedly smuggled in unmarked bags containing ready meals and wine after being delivered on a Boris bicycle. Some of the articles appeared to have been covered by the wife of a Tory donor, the Daily Mail reported. The fine food was first delivered in May of last year and deliveries continue through February. They were designed to build Boris Johnson’s strength after he was admitted to intensive care for coronavirus. According to the newspaper, the stores at Daylesford Organic Farm, owned by Lady Carole Bamford, have developed a healthy eating plan and provided meals at cost. Lady Carole Bamford’s butler Paul Mitchell reportedly made deliveries on a Boris bike (Photo: Steve Back) She is married to Lord Bamford, owner of JCB. His companies gave the Conservatives $ 10 million. An email from the Daylesfords chief executive discussing the meal plan in May 2020 reportedly referred to the Prime Minister by first name, saying: Alex discussed the pressure on food preparation and a tendency to resort to dishes to take away. This is something we can help by sending pre-prepared meals that would be quick and easy to finish in their own kitchen. Due to Alex’s recent illness, we’ve been paying special attention to his protein levels while keeping the menu varied and light. There are also a few treats, and Alex’s favorite veggies have been included.

Downing Street says the cost of the food was borne by the Prime Minister (Photo: Getty Images) The newspaper said the price paid for the meals at cost was 18,900, while the produce was reportedly sold in the store for around 27,000. Some of the items are said to be charged to LB's account, which is believed to represent Lady Bamford. His butler, Paul Mitchell, reportedly made the deliveries on a Boris bike. PM is already under scrutiny over how he and his fiancee Carrie Symonds funded redecorations to their apartment, as well as a lavish ten-day trip to Mustique in the New Year in 2020, worth 15,000. A Downing Street spokesperson told Metro.co.uk: The costs of food for personal consumption are borne by the Prime Minister. Daylesford and Lady Bamford have been contacted for comment.







